Is Paul Pogba Leaving Man United? Mino Raiola's Comments Spark Anger Among Fans, Pundits

Paul Pogba's time in Manchester is reportedly coming to an end after agent Mino Raiola claimed that the French international as unhappy at Old Trafford. While comments by Mino Raiola on Pogba transfer will hardly rattle the Red Devils supporters, the timing of it has irked the fans and the Man United hierarchy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is all set to face RB Leipzig in a do-or-die Champions League clash on Tuesday, with qualification for the knockout stages on the line for both teams.

Also Read: Paul Pogba ‘unhappy’ At Man United, Could Return To Juventus: Mino Raiola

Is Paul Pogba leaving Man United? Pogba agent comments spark transfer rumours

Ever since rejoining Manchester United for a reported world record £93.2m fee in the summer of 2016, Paul Pogba has failed to live up to his billing and has constantly flirted with a move away from England. The 2018 World Cup winner has revealed his desire to play under idol Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, but Los Blancos have crunched their budgets in the summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LaLiga champions drastically reduced their wage bill by offloading several players, but are yet to reach a position where they can dish out money for Pogba.

Also Read: Camavinga Sends Alarm Bells Ringing At Real Madrid, Man United As He Confirms Exit Talks

The same is the case for rivals Barcelona, who were on the verge of bankruptcy before players agreed for a wage cut. Juventus, where Pogba spent four seasons before returning to Old Trafford, is also mooted as a possible destination. However, the Biaconeri already have their finances stretched with Cristiano Ronaldo on their books and it would be difficult for the Old Lady to accommodate the Man United midfielder in their budget. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also have Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jr filling up the star player slots, though that could change in the coming months with rumours linking both with an exit.

Also Read: Mesut Ozil Hits Back At Piers Morgan After Being Called ‘overpaid' And 'Arsenal’s Pogba'

Pogba will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the current season and Manchester United have three windows to get a fee for their record signing. Fortunately for the Red Devils, the Frenchman is not a key part of their squad, and his exit presets an option to raise funds and strengthen other areas of the squad after the arrival of creative outlets in Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek. The situation could be much likened to Liverpool's sale of Phillipe Coutinho, with Jurgen Klopp already having his front trio ready and fitting before shipping the Brazilian off to Barcelona.

Also Read: Mino Raiola Net Worth: How Much Does Super Agent Make With Millions Involved In Transfers?

Is Paul Pogba leaving Man United? Fans, pundits react to Pogba agent comments

Manchester United fans were livid with Mino Raiola's comments and especially with the timing of it ahead of the Red Devils' trip to Leipzig. Man United supporters went as far as wanting Pogba moved out to the reserves, a treatment afforded by Arsenal to Mesut Ozil. The fans were keen to point out that Bruno Fernandes has made more impact for the Red Devils over Pogba, despite three years after the Frenchman. Liverpool legend and pundit Jamie Carragher blasted the 2018 World Cup winner, calling him the most overrated player he had ever seen.

(Image Courtesy: Paul Pogba Instagram)