Barcelona Vs Juventus Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview​​​​​​​

Ronald Koeman's Barcelona will face Andrea Pirlo's Juventus at the Camp Nou for their Champions League Group G clash on Tuesday, December 8. The matchday 6 encounter between Barcelona and Juventus is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Barcelona vs Juventus team news, Barcelona vs Juventus live stream details and our Barcelona vs Juventus prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Barcelona vs Juventus prediction and match preview

Barcelona has a perfect record in the Champions League this season. Ronald Koeman's side has won all five of their group games and confirmed their place in the last 16 of the competition. Blaugrana have also scored 16 goals and conceded only two in Europe's elite competition this term and are very much in charge of the top spot in the group.

Meanwhile, Juventus have also qualified into the next round, having racked up 12 points from their four group games. Andrea Pirlo's men suffered their only defeat of the season against Barcelona at Turin in October. The Old Lady can still claim the top spot in the group if they win by three goals or more, or by any two-goal margin other than 2-0.

The high-profile game is also likely to see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo square off on the pitch for the first time since the latter left Real Madrid in 2018. With both teams having already secured qualification into the next round of the Champions League, our Barcelona vs Juventus prediction is a 2-2 draw.

Barcelona vs Juventus team news, injuries and suspensions

Barcelona confirmed that Ousmane Dembele suffered a hamstring injury and will be ruled out for the game against Juventus. He will join Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto on the list of absentees for the hosts. Even Samuel Umtiti is expected to miss out due to a knee injury.

❗ MEDICAL COMMUNIQUE | Dembélé

Tests carried out have shown that the French player has an elongation in the hamstrings of the right thigh



🔗 All the details:https://t.co/skzzAnYPZI pic.twitter.com/M6wnQRkydf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 6, 2020

On the other hand, Juventus will be without Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Buffon. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the reverse fixture at Turin following a COVID-19 positive test but is set to feature on Tuesday. He is likely to partner Alvaro Morata in the Juve attack.

Champions League live: How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus live?

In India, the Barcelona vs Juventus game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2/HD (Wednesday, 1:30 am). The Barcelona vs Juventus live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Barcelona, Juventus Instagram