Messi Vs Ronaldo H2h Stats, Champions League Record And Last Time They Faced Each Other

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will finally face off against one another again when Barcelona welcome Juventus to Camp Nou in the Champions League. Although both teams have qualified for the knockout rounds, the Barcelona vs Juventus live game will see the latest round of the iconic Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry. After fans were earlier robbed off the chance to see the two greats take on each other on Matchday 2 after Cristiano Ronaldo’s COVID-19 news, football fans will finally be able to experience the Messi vs Ronaldo Champions League battle.

Messi vs Ronaldo Champions League records revisited

While the Messi vs Ronaldo encounters used to happen much more frequently earlier, such instances have reduced after the former moved to Juventus in 2018. Both the players have been at the pinnacle of world football for more than a decade, with the duo matching each other when it comes to performances on the pitch. As expected, there is very little to choose when it comes to comparing the Messi vs Ronaldo Champions League stats. The two greats are the only two footballers that have more than a century of goals in the famous competition.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is at the top of the pile with 132 goals from 173 appearances, Lionel Messi has 118 goals in 146 games. This means that while Ronaldo has scored more goals than the Argentine, Lionel Messi has a great goal/game ratio with 0.81 as compared to the Portuguese’s 0.76. However, it is Cristiano Ronaldo who has more Champions League titles to his name, with the Juventus star winning the competition five times as compared to Lionel Messi’s four Champions League wins.

Who is ahead in the Messi vs Ronaldo h2h stats?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have faced off against one another 35 times in total. 18 of those games have come in LaLiga, while five have come in the Champions League. The other Messi vs Ronaldo games includes friendly matches and domestic cup competitions. The last team the two greats faced off against each other was more than two years ago in September 2018, when Ronaldo was still at Real Madrid. The LaLiga game had ended in a 2-2 draw, with both Messi and Ronaldo getting on the scoresheet then.

It is Lionel Messi who has a slight advantage when it comes to winning the games, with the Argentine having won against Ronaldo 16 times. The Juventus attacker has beaten his Argentine rival 10 times, while the remaining nine games have ended in a draw. When it comes to goals in the Messi vs Ronaldo games, Lionel Messi has scored 22 times, compared to Ronaldo’s 19 strikes.

How to watch the Barcelona vs Juventus Champions League live game?

Fans will be able to enjoy the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry once again when the duo take to the field on Matchday 6 of the Champions League. The Barcelona vs Juventus live game will take place on Wednesday, December 9 at 1:30 AM IST. For fans in India, the game will be broadcasted on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels. Viewers can also catch the Barcelona vs Juventus live stream on the SonyLIV app and website.

