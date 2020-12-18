FIFPro World XI: Ronaldo And Messi Lead The Lines Alongside Lewandowski; Check Full Squad

Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski had a scintillating campaign the previous season, which saw him clinch the Bundesliga and Champions League titles. The Poland international managed to score the most goals in Europe across all competitions. And his efforts were duly recognised when he was named in the FIFPro World XI at The Best FIFA Football Awards, alongside Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona icon Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski the ideal striker, Ronaldo occupies left wing

FIFPro World XI comprises of the standout performers throughout the season as a recognition of their scintillating efforts. The Best FIFA Football Awards, which was held virtually on Thursday, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, saw Lewandowski lead the lines in the World XI.

The 32-year-old Bavarian's contribution could be comprehended from the fact that he netted 55 goals across all competitions last season. He was joined by Ronaldo and Messi, the two footballing greats of the generation. Ronaldo guided Juventus to the Serie A title, his second in as many seasons while netting the most goals among his teammates.

Bayern players dominate World XI midfield

On the other hand, Messi enjoyed a decent season individually, bagging the Pichichi, ahead of Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema. However, his team had a dismal campaign, having failed to win a single title last season amid the tumultuous situation that grips the club.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been included in the midfield, unsurprisingly, having netted 16 times, while racking up 23 assists last term. Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich and his former teammate Thiago Alcantara played a key role in Bayern's Champions League triumph. And their efforts were rewarded by FIFA.

Alisson over Manuel Neuer between the sticks

Besides, the FIFPro World XI boasts a rock-solid defence with Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk the preferred centre-backs. Ramos guided his side to LaLiga success, while Van Dijk was one of the pillars of the Liverpool side which won its maiden Premier League title. Van Dijk is joined by Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right flank.

Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies wreaked havoc against Barcelona in the final eight of the Champions League and his efforts were duly recognised with a defensive duty down the left flank. Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson Becker was picked as the ideal no. 1 despite Manuel Neuer's scintillating form last season, triggering controversy and discontent among the Bavarian fans.

