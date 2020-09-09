Luka Modric Net Worth, Real Madrid Career And Other Personal Details On 35th Birthday

Regarded as one of the best midfielders to have graced the game, Luka Modric has had an amazing time on the field. The Real Madrid midfielder, who was once voted the worst LaLiga signing, went on to slam his critics as he lifted the Ballon d'Or in 2018. As Luka Modric turns 35, here's a look at his net worth, family and his glorious Real Madrid career.

Luka Modric net worth: Croat was once voted LaLiga's worst signing

Having joined Real Madrid from Tottenham for a reported fee of £30 million (€33m), Luka Modric had a tough time adjusting to life in Spain. An unimpressive debut season saw him manage a mere 19 appearances until the winter break. This ultimately saw him labelled the 'worst signing of the season.'

However, the tag did stick as he went on to find his feet under subsequent managers Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane. He succeeded more so under Zidane, who according to Modric, made him realise he was capable of lifting the Ballon d'Or, which he did in 2018.

With four Champions League titles in five years, Luka Modric set his sight on World Cup glory. Although he could not guide his team to the World Cup trophy, what remains memorable is the fact that Croatia played their first final under the leadership of the Real Madrid maestro. His magnificent performance in the top footballing competition won him the Golden Ball award.

Luka Modric birthday: Luka Modric wife and family

Although Luka Modric's career brief is significantly well-known, he has maintained a low profile in his personal life. The 34-year-old has been married to Vanja Bosnic since 2010 and the couple has three children together, the eldest being his son, Ivano. He has two daughters - Ema and Sofia, born in 2013 and 2017 respectively. In 2019, he released his autobiography titled Moja igra (My Game).

Luka Modric birthday: Luka Modric net worth estimated at $9m

According to Sports Virsa, the Luka Modric net worth figure is estimated at $9 million. The Luka Modric net worth includes his salary as well as other brand and sponsorship deals. Amid the Luka Modric net worth reports, the midfielder pockets €10.9 million annually. Meanwhile, his contract with Real Madrid runs until 2021 and he is keen on extending his contract with the offer of a pay cut on the table.

Note: The Luka Modric net worth figure has been sourced from the above-mentioned website. This website does not guarantee 100 per cent accuracy in the Luka Modric net worth.

Image courtesy: Luka Modric Instagram