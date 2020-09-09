ISL News: Latest Updates From Chennaiyin FC And Hyderabad FC Ahead Of New Season

Indian Super League clubs have been more than active as they prepare to rebuild, chop and change their squads in time for the new ISL season. The offseason has seen a number of moves in the transfer market, with clubs also opting to bring in experienced names from overseas. Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have been among the most active clubs this week as they look to fashion a squad to challenge for the title in 2020.

ISL transfer news: Latest updates from Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad ahead of a new season

Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC handed fans a piece of great news when they confirmed the participation of star midfielder Anirudh Thapa and other Indian players Thoi Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Sinivasan Pandiyan, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Vishal Kaith, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Deepak Tangri and Rahim Ali in the new season. The club then extended the contracts of key players such as Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro and Germanpreet Singh. However, Chennaiyin FC could not hold onto Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis, losing him to Jamshedpur FC, where he joins former manager Owen Coyle.

This week saw a lot of updates for the club, most of which were tough goodbyes. Indian international striker Jeje Lalpekhlua, the clubs highest goalscorer parted ways with the club after six years. The 'Mizo Sniper' was instrumental in the club's Indian Super League title triumphs in seasons two and four.

The club also parted ways with captain Lucian Goian. The centre-back was instrumental in leading the club to a great comeback season. Goian took to Instagram to inform the fans on this development, writing: “Thank you, Chennaiyin FC! It was an honour to be your captain! Big ‘Thank You!’ to the amazing fans of CFC, to the great players and also to the coaching staff. All the very best for future.”

Chennaiyin FC would like to thank Capitan Goian for his time and dedication to the club. 💙



It was a memorable season with you leading us, Lucian!



We wish you all the best in your future endeavours 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NAx7pmBFSf — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) September 8, 2020

Chennaiyin FC also parted ways with left-back Tondonba Singh, Afghan midfielder Masih Saighani, Zohmingliana Ralte and goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh as they look to rebuild the team. They have, however, managed to keep the core team intact. The news of the club retaining the services of player-cum goalkeeping coach Karanjit Singh will come as a boost as Singh was courting considerable interest from other clubs.

Chennaiyin FC would like to thank Tondonba Singh, Masih Saighani, Zohmingliana Ralte and Sanjiban Ghosh for their services to the club 💙



We wish them all the luck for the future! pic.twitter.com/qt9UNC1m4l — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) September 7, 2020

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are looking to bounce back from a disappointing first season. The club had to sign a new manager after Albert Roca left to join the Barcelona first-team staff. Hyderabad FC have appointed highly-experienced coach Manuel Marquez as Roca's replacement. Hyderabad FC have also completed the signings of Australian forward Joel Chianese and Manipuri defender Chinglensana Singh. The club later confirmed the signing of Spanish midfielder Lluis Sastre

🚨 OFFICIAL! Talented defender Chinglensana Singh joins Hyderabad FC on a two-year deal. #HyderabadFC #WelcomeSana 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/vj1h0PqF4e — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) September 5, 2020

CONFIRMED: Lluis Sastre 🤝 @HydFCOfficial



The 🇪🇸 midfielder is now a ⚫🟡



Read 👇#HeroISL https://t.co/RejiyfiLt9 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) September 8, 2020

Indian Football: ISL transfer news rumbles on with clubs active in the transfer market

In other ISL transfer news, David Williams has penned a contract extension at ATK Mohun Bagan, while FC Goa announced the signing of central midfielder Alberto Noguera. NorthEast United completed a domestic signing in right-back Ashutosh Mehta while Facundo Pereyra has joined the Kerala Blasters. Jamshedpur FC have been the most active team, signing Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex Monteiro de Lima, Bhupender Singh and TP Rehenesh while Odisha FC announced the signing of striker Diego Mauricio and the much sought after striker, Marcelinho. Elsewhere, Sandesh Jhingan is still a free agent with Mumbai City FC hopeful of their chances of singing the Indian centre-back.

