Luis Suarez's Move To Juventus In The 'final Stages' With Star Set To Team Up With Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi-Luis Suarez duo at Barcelona wreaked havoc in Spain and Europe over the past six seasons, laying waste to many a defence. However, the duo's time together at Camp Nou will end soon with the Uruguayan set to join Serie A champions Juventus in the next few days. A deal is said to be in the final stage of negotiations.

Luis Suarez to Juventus all but done

According to a report by Sport, Suarez has agreed to join Juventus this transfer window. A two-season deal has been accepted by the Uruguayan international that will see him earn €9.8 million ($11.5 million) a year. The striker has a contract with Barcelona that binds him until 2021. However, the appointment of Ronald Koeman has brought about several changes at the club.

Gran partido del equipo 🔴🔵 !!!! Seguiremos luchando hasta el final 🤔💪

•

Great match from the team! 🔵🔴 we will keep fighting until the end! 🤔💪 pic.twitter.com/o7xiOViTZm — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 5, 2020

Koeman reportedly informed Suarez he is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou over a brief phone call, one that left Suarez enraged. However, the Uruguayan is likely to extricate his contract in Barcelona in order to facilitate a move to Serie A. Barcelona also have a good working relationship with Juventus, courtesy of that Miralem Pjanic-Arthur Melo swap deal. Koeman is eyeing Lyon's Memphis Depay as Suarez's replacement, according to reports in Spain.

The same Sport report suggests that Barcelona will follow a similar transfer model as was seen during the Ivan Rakitic transfer to Sevilla. The Croatian midfielder's fee involved a lesser amount but also included several add-ons that will be based on the Croat's performance.

Luis Suarez to replace Gonzalo Higuain in Turin

Meanwhile, Andre Pirlo is keen on roping in the Barcelona striker this transfer window. Pirlo, who was appointed recently after the sacking of Maurizio Sarri has informed Higuain he is not a part of his plans going forward. Higuain's agent is currently in Italy to facilitate an amicable parting of ways. Pirlo believes Suarez could pair well with club talisman Cristiano Ronaldo after the departure of Higuain.

The Bianconeri are keen on succeeding in the Champions League after failing in the competition the previous two terms. The addition of Suarez in the squad will bring about valuable experience up front and could pose a potent goalscoring threat coupled with Paulo Dybala's playmaking skills. Suarez's arrival will also go a long way in freeing up Ronaldo to perform other duties. Last season, Dybala and Ronaldo played the most key passes in the Juventus side. Suarez's arrival, therefore, will free up Ronaldo to do what he does best - break goalscoring records.

Luis Suarez the third-highest scorer for Barcelona on his way out

Suarez truly lived up to the hype at Barcelona since his transfer from Liverpool in 2014. Having netted 198 goals in 283 appearances, the Uruguayan international is third in Barcelona's historic list of all-time top goalscorers, next to Messi and Cesar. While his goalscoring exploits may have slowed down in recent seasons, Suarez believes he has a couple more years left at the top and could, in a remarkable turn of events, play those years alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image courtesy: Luis Suarez/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter