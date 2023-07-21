Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami live streaming: How to watch Messi's MLS debut in your country?

Quick links:
Lionel Messi along with David Beckham (Image: @InterMiamiCF/twitter)
Finally, the waiting game is over as the day has arrived when millions of football fans worldwide will turn their attention towards the country which harbors Major League Soccer (MLS), where Lionel Messi will embark on a new chapter in his already illustrious career. However, Messi is not expected to make his Inter Miami debut in an official league match, but rather in a League Cup match, which is a joint venture between MLS and Mexico's top flight, Liga MX. In the competition, Inter Miami will play Cruz Azul today and Messi is likely to make an appearance, whether as a starter or from the bench, we'll find out in a few hours. How? Let's get hold of the live-streaming details.
Leo's first week in 📸🎥🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O3Je17UmZ1— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 20, 2023
