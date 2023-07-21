Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami live streaming: How to watch Messi's MLS debut in your country?

Finally, the waiting game is over as the day has arrived when millions of football fans worldwide will turn their attention towards the country which harbors Major League Soccer (MLS), where Lionel Messi will embark on a new chapter in his already illustrious career. However, Messi is not expected to make his Inter Miami debut in an official league match, but rather in a League Cup match, which is a joint venture between MLS and Mexico's top flight, Liga MX. In the competition, Inter Miami will play Cruz Azul today and Messi is likely to make an appearance, whether as a starter or from the bench, we'll find out in a few hours. How? Let's get hold of the live-streaming details.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Cruz Azul in League Cup

Messi agreed terms with Inter Miami after a two-year stint with PSG

Messi is FC Barcelona's all-time leading goalscorer

Where is the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match taking place?

The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will take place at the DRV PNK stadium in Florida.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match begin?

The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will start at 5:30 am IST on July 22, 2023.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match in India?

Unfortunately, the League Cup match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will not be televised in India.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami Live Streaming of the League Cup match in India?

The League Cup clash between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on a subscription basis.

How to watch the live streaming of the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match in the USA?

In the USA the match will begin at 8 p.m. ET, July 21, 2023, and fans can watch the live stream on Univision, TUDN on Fubo.

How to watch the live streaming of the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match in the UK?

In the UK the match will begin at 1 a.m. BST, July 22, 2023, and fans can watch live stream the League Cup clash on Apple TV+.

How to watch the live streaming of the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match in Canada?

In Canada, the match will begin at 8 p.m. local time, July 21, 2023, and fans can watch the live stream on TSN via SlingTV.

How to watch the live streaming of the Cruz Azul vs Inter Miami League Cup match in Argentina?