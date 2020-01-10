CRY Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

Arsenal to take on Crystal Palace in Gameweek 22 of the Premier League on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Selhurst Park, London. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Preview

Arsenal are trying to find their groove under new manager Mikel Arteta. Palace would look to continue their decent season with a win against high-flying Arsenal. Palace are currently 9th in the Premier League table. They are above Arsenal who are at 10th. Just a solitary point separates the two teams.

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Crystal Palace are without Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick Van Aanholt and Scott Dan due to injuries while Luka Milivojevic is suspended.

Arsenal are without Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Calum Chambers.

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Probable Playing XI

CRY: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.

ARS: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Torreira, Xhaka, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Picks

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the leading scorers in the Premier League and he is expected to be amongst the goals. Strike partner Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe are also likely to make an impact. For Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha is critical, considering Arsenal’s fragile defence.

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Aubameyang, Lacazette, Zaha

Vice-Captain –Ozil, Pepe, McArthur

–Ozil, Pepe, McArthur Aubameyang and Zaha will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Team

Keeper – Leno

– Leno Defenders – Sokratis, Kelly, Maitland-Niles

– Sokratis, Kelly, Maitland-Niles Midfielders - Torreira, McArthur, Zaha, Pepe, Meyer

- Torreira, McArthur, Zaha, Pepe, Meyer Strikers – Aubameyang, Lacazette

CRY vs ARS Dream11 Prediction

Arsenal are likely to defeat Crystal Palace.

