CRY Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

Arsenal to take on Crystal Palace in Gameweek 22 of the Premier League on Saturday. The match is set to be played at Selhurst Park, London. The game commences at 6:00 PM (IST).
Where we're at ahead of the #PL weekend 📈 pic.twitter.com/lMDzEBun8Q— Premier League (@premierleague) January 10, 2020
Arsenal are trying to find their groove under new manager Mikel Arteta. Palace would look to continue their decent season with a win against high-flying Arsenal. Palace are currently 9th in the Premier League table. They are above Arsenal who are at 10th. Just a solitary point separates the two teams.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the leading scorers in the Premier League and he is expected to be amongst the goals. Strike partner Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe are also likely to make an impact. For Crystal Palace, Wilfried Zaha is critical, considering Arsenal’s fragile defence.
