Romelu Lukaku Convinces Ashley Young Via Call To Leave Man United And Join Inter Milan

Ashley Young has been on the receiving end of criticism since a couple of seasons now. The Red Devils' fans leave no stone unturned to mock their full-back. Ashley Young has been a loyal servant to Manchester United since the time he entered Old Trafford in 2011. The 34-year-old adjusted himself in a number of positions for Manchester United as per the situation.

However, Ashley Young looks set to leave Manchester United as he is very close to joining Inter Milan in the winter transfer window. It's none other than United's former striker Romelu Lukaku who is encouraging Ashley Young to join Inter.

Also Read | Manchester United Fans Urge David Beckham And Van Der Sar To Return To Old Trafford

Romelu Lukaku wants to reunite with Ashley Young in Inter Milan

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Romelu Lukaku is playing an agent for Inter Milan in their quest to sign the right-back. The report suggests that Ashley Young was not able to make his mind on joining the Italian giants. Lukaku went ahead and gave his ex-teammate a call to convince him to join Inter Milan. Romelu Lukaku faced difficulties in his United career after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge of the Red Devils. Romelu Lukaku was clearly not fitting in Solskjaer's plans and the striker left for Inter Milan in the 2019 summer transfer window.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Texted Pep Guardiola, Was 'insecure' As Barcelona Signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan's CEO Beppe Marotta confirmed the news of talks between United and their board for Ashley Young. On Thursday, Marotta hinted that Young can join Inter Milan 'tonight'. “Politano and Young? At the moment, there are many rumours, we are all active. In general, you know very well that what hasn’t already been done can be done tonight,” said Marotta while talking with Calciomercato. However, Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer completely denied any news of Ashley Young leaving the club and said that he is not aware of any such news. Alexis Sanchez is another Manchester United star who left for Inter Milan since Ole took charge. It looks like Antonio Conte's recipe for Serie A triumph includes a lot of Manchester United stars.

Also Read | Liverpool's Mane Apologises For Not Visiting Senegal After Winning The African POTY Award

Also Read | Manchester United Youngster Tahith Chong 'pretended' To Be Ryan Giggs While Growing Up