Crystal Palace Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Team News And Match Preview

Crystal Palace host Arsenal for their Matchday 22 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Crystal Palace are currently on the ninth spot of the points table with just seven wins in 21 games (D 7, L 7). The Roy Hodgson managed side has a total of 28 points to their name. Crystal Palace have won just once in their last five clashes (L 1 D 3). The Eagles have found the net 19 times this PL season and conceded 23 goals. They have a negative goal difference of -4.

As for Arsenal, they are on the 10th spot of the PL points table with 6 wins in 21 games (D 9, L 6). The Gunners have managed to bag a total of 27 points in the PL 2019-20 season with a negative goal difference of -2. Arsenal, under their new manager Mikel Arteta, secured a much-needed victory when they hosted Manchester United in Matchday 21. They will try to continue with their momentum in the clash against Crystal Palace.

💬 "My intention is to keep Auba obviously because I know that if we keep Auba with us, we're going to be stronger and closer to winning football matches. That's the only thing."



👔 More from @m8arteta ahead of #CRYARS 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 9, 2020

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal live streaming details

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 7:30 PM Venue: Selhurst Park Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Full Squad

Crystal Palace's full squad

Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Gary Cahill, Ryan Inniss, Martin Kelly, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Víctor Camarasa, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham.

Arsenal's full squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson.

