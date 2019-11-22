Liverpool Show Off Their New Training Complex Worth £50 Million, Fans Are Dazzled

Liverpool have released the first-look images of their new £50 million-worth training base in Kirkby, which the first-team squad will use from next summer. The first-team squad will leave their historic Melwood base at the end of the season and move to Kirkby, where Liverpool's academy currently train.

Work on our new training facility in Kirkby is gathering pace 👊



Huge progress has been made over recent months 👌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 20, 2019

Premier League: Liverpool training complex progress

Plans were announced in 2017 for Liverpool to move out of their iconic Melwood home in West Derby. The club started with the work on the 9,200 square metre Kirkby facility in September 2018 in order to incorporate the first-team along with the academy players at Kirkby. The project is understood to be costing Liverpool around £50 million, is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.

Liverpool training complex sneak peek

The club gave fans a look at the progress of the training ground and what the inside of the facility will look like when it opens next summer. It will comprise of two gyms, a hydrotherapy complex, specialist sports rehabilitation suites, TV studios, press conference facilities, and three full-size pitches. The project also includes the redevelopment of the Eddie McArdle community pitches at the north end of the site, which has already been completed and handed over to the local community.

Liverpool training complex: Breeding young talent

Liverpool have developed a number of talents into accomplished footballers with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold; the most recent player to come through the ranks and settle into the first-team. It is hoped that the system will improve when the Kirkby training facility opens and the academy players would get a chance to work with the senior players.

Watch: Liverpool training complex development

Can Jurgen Klopp's side join Premier League's exclusive club?

Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to join an exclusive club to become the fifth Premier League team in history to have gone 30 matches unbeaten if they avoid defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

