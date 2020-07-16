Crystal Palace Vs Man United Prediction, H2H, Team News And Premier League Live Stream

Crystal Palace face Manchester United in their next home game at Selhurst Park in what is a crucial match in the top four race in the Premier League. The Crystal Palace vs Man United Premier League live match will take place on Thursday night, July 16 (Friday, July 17 for Indian viewers) at 12:45 AM IST. Here is the Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction, Crystal Palace vs Man United h2h record and Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream details.

💼 We're in the business end of the season now 😤 Let's do this! #MUFC #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2020

Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction and match preview

Manchester United find themselves 5th in the Premier League table and will be looking to get all three points to continue their quest for a Champions League place. The Red Devils will be looking to get back on track after their disappointing 2-2 draw against Southampton last time out. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have nothing left to play for, and as a result, have found themselves languishing in 14th place in the Premier League table following a poor run of form. The Eagles have lost all of their last five fixtures and will be playing for pride when they welcome Manchester United in the 36th round of Premier League fixtures.

Premier League live: Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream details

Date and time: Thursday, July 16, (Friday for Indian viewers) 12:45 AM IST

Thursday, July 16, (Friday for Indian viewers) 12:45 AM IST Venue: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream: Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Disney+ Hotstar, Jio TV

Premier League live: Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction and team news

Crystal Palace: With Christian Benteke suspended, Jordan Ayew will be expected to lead the line for Crystal Palace, which could open up a spot for Andrew Townsend to come into the side. The Eagles, however, will be without the services of Gary Cahill, Jeffrey Schlupp and James Tomkins as the trio miss out due to injury.

Manchester United: United have a few injury problems of their own, as starting left-back Luke Shaw as well as his back Brandon Williams suffered injuries in the last game. In-form teenager, Mason Greenwood could miss the match as well.

Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction: Crystal Palace vs Man United h2h record

The Red Devils are ahead when it comes to the Crystal Palace vs Man United h2h record. Out of 56 games played between the two sides, United lead the Crystal Palace vs Man h2h record with 37 wins. The Eagles, on the other hand, have a dismal Crystal Palace vs Man United h2h record with just 8 wins. The Crystal Palace vs Man United h2h clashes have also yielded 11 draws.

Crystal Palace vs Man United live stream: Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction, team news

Premier League live, Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: Crystal Palace probable playing XI

Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Dann, Van Aanholt; Milivojevic; Townsend, McCarthy, Kouyate, Zaha; Ayew

Premier League live, Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: Manchester United probable playing XI

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Fred, McTominay; James, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction

According to our Crystal Palace vs Man United prediction, Manchester United will win this game with a clean sheet likely.

Image Courtesy: instagram/manchesterunited, instagram/cpfc