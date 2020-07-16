Jadon Sancho Transfer Fee Set At €120m Should Man United Qualify For Champions League

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho's transfer talks seem to be taking turn after turn, with several clubs still in the fray to sign the winger. Manchester United stand out as the frontrunners to sign the England international this summer, in line with the wishes of the forward who wants to play in the Premier League next season. However, Dortmund have put in place two demands that, if fulfilled by the Premier League heavyweights, will rubber-stamp a move to England this summer.

Dortmund expect €120m for Jadon Sancho transfer

Borussia Dortmund are expecting a €120m offer from #mufc for Jadon Sancho, but only if they qualify for the Champions League #mulive [@cfbayern] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 15, 2020

According to German publication Sport Bild, Dortmund have set the asking price at €120 million ($136 million) for the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United. The Bundesliga giants will not accept any amount below the Sancho asking price. An earlier report had suggested that the club have placed an August 10 deadline for Man United to seal the Jadon Sancho transfer.

Champions League qualification necessary for Jadon Sancho transfer

The Bild report also suggests another demand put in place by Dortmund, which could make or break the deal for the winger. Dortmund have claimed that the Jadon Sancho transfer to Man United will materialise only if the Red Devils qualify for the Champions League next season.

It is worth noting that Man United occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League table, tied in points tally with fourth-placed Leicester City. A lot depends on Leicester City's performance in the coming fixtures, while Man United will have to avoid dropping any more points in the league. The Red Devils had to settle for a draw after a defensive debacle in the previous game against Southampton.

Sancho agrees personal terms with Man United

Despite the Sancho asking price set at €120 million, Man United are not willing to pay more than €110 million ($125 million) for the England international. On the other hand, various reports claimed that the winger had agreed to personal terms with the Old Trafford outfit earlier this year. Sancho has reportedly agreed to a five-year deal with Man United that will see him earn €154,000 a week.

Image courtesy: Dortmund Twitter