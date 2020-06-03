Cyclone Nisarga: ISL Club Mumbai City FC Posts DOs And DONTs For Fans Amid Calamity

The city of Mumbai is set to be hit by Cyclone Nisarga that emerged in the Arabian Sea. The state government has issued a red alert keeping in view the impact the city could face. Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have tweeted a list of 'Dos' and 'Don'ts' for Mumbaikars to follow during the hour of crisis.

Cyclone Nisarga live updates: List of 'dos' by Mumbai City FC

With #CycloneNisarga about to make landfall over Mumbai, the IMD has forecast strong winds and very heavy rain today.



— Mumbai City FC (at 🏠) (@MumbaiCityFC) June 3, 2020

The first directive under the things that should be done when Cyclone Nisarga hits Mumbai includes maintaining a safe distance from windows. Loose things that are tied to the windows should be removed immediately. Windows should be closed during the landfall of the Cyclone Nisarga. Another important directive states that people should stay in the centre of the room and avoid staying near the corners, as debris largely accumulates at the edges of the house.

Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Mumbai City FC urges people to disconnect the power supply

Mumbai City FC have urged the inhabitants of the city to disconnect the power supply of all the non-emergency and non-essential equipment within the four walls of the house to minimise the impact of Cyclone Nisarga on the supply of electricity. Special care should be taken while dealing with electrical equipment. In case of any possible sparks, exposed wires or a burning smell of rubber, the main power supply should be disconnected, the club stated.

Cyclone Nisarga live updates: List of 'don'ts' by Mumbai City FC

People should be utmost cautious while dealing with information relating to the cyclone. One should avoid spreading rumours that could lead to unease among Mumbaikars. The Mumbai City FC advisory urges the inhabitants not to drive or ride a vehicle during Cyclone Nisarga. Efforts should be taken to ensure that oil spills do not occur. Even if it does, the oil spill should be cleaned immediately.

Cyclone Nisarga live updates: Cyclone Nisarga speed details

In the case of any damage to any structure or a building, people should stay away from it. No efforts should be taken to rescue an injured person unless it is absolutely safe to do as, as this may cause more harm to those injured. According to the Cyclone Nisarga live updates, the cyclone has already touched Alibagh. Cyclonic winds are likely to hit the coast of Mumbai and Thane regions by 5 pm IST. Cyclone Nisarga speed is likely to hit 100-110 km/hr in Mumbai, which is expected to be less than the disastrous Cyclone Amphan that hit the eastern states of India.

