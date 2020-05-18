Daniel Levy Makes Debut In Britain's Rich List With £329 Million Net Worth

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is the latest entrant in The Sunday Times Rich List: Top 1000. Appearing in the list for the first time, Daniel Levy was named in The Sunday Times Rich List at No. 398. As per the list, the Daniel Levy net worth was estimated to be £329 million (€367 million).

Tottenham owner and Daniel Levy's business partner Joe Lewis still remains the wealthiest man in the club with an estimated wealth of £3.99 billion (€4.46 billion). Lewis was 34th on the Sunday Times Rich List 2020. Alongside Joe Lewis and the Tottenham chairman, Spurs VP David Pearl also made the list at No. 269 with an estimated worth of £500 million (€559 million).

Also Read | Dele Alli's Girlfriend Describes Knife-point Robbery As 'horror Of An Experience'

Daniel Levy net worth

The 58-year-old ranked as the highest-paid Premier League executive last year. According to multiple British media reports, last year, Daniel Levy took home a £4 million (€4.47 million) salary and also reportedly pocketed a handsome £3 million (€3.36 million) bonus for handling the construction and opening of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Widely known in the Premier League for his shrewd negotiation skills, Levy has been serving as the Tottenham chairman since he and Joe Lewis bought stakes at the club in 2001.

Levy is also the longest-serving chairman in the Premier League. The Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis-owned ENIC group now own 85.55% of the North London club. Out of the total stake, Daniel Levy and his family reportedly own a 29.4% stake.

Also Read | Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy Announces 20% Pay Cut For All Club Staff

Daniel Levy as Tottenham chairman

Levy has overseen contrasting fortunes at the North London club during his stint as Tottenham chairman since 2001. Spurs were mostly considered an upper-mid-table club during the 2000s and early 2010s. However, the Tottenham chairman appointing Mauricio Pochettino in 2014, drastically changed the club's fortunes as Spurs started battling for top honours in the UK.

With the help of Pochettino and several shrewd acquisitions, Tottenham Hotspur have had a sustained period of success on the pitch. Although it did not translate into trophies, Spurs came second in the Premier League in 2017 and have finished in the top four since the 2015-16 season. Pochettino also helped Spurs to a runner-up medal in the Champions League.

After Pochettino was sacked last year, Spurs made headlines by appointing three-time Premier League winner Jose Mourinho as the new head coach of the club.

Also Read | Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy Asks Former Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino To Take Cut On £8.5m Salary

The Sunday Times Rich List 2020: Other Premier League execs on the list

Everton co-owner Alisher Usmanov makes the list at No. 7 with an estimated worth of £11.68 billion (€13.07 billion). That makes Usmanov the wealthiest Premier League owner. Co-owner of the Toffees, Farhad Moshiri, is the 79th richest man in Britain with an estimated worth of £1.88 billion (€2.10 billion).

Chelsea owner and Russian business tycoon, Roman Abramovich, is 12th on the rich list with an estimated worth of £10.16 billion (€11.37 billion). Newcastle owner Mike Ashley made the list at 75th with a £1.95 billion (€2.18 billion) worth.

Disclaimer: The above-mentioned information on Daniel Levy net worth is sourced from various publications. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy on the net worth figure.

Also Read | Dele Alli Shocked And Angry After Robbery Case, Reveals Tottenham Teammate Harry Kane