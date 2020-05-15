Dele Alli Shocked And Angry After Robbery Case, Reveals Tottenham Teammate Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli is in a state of shock and anger after he was robbed at knife-point, his teammate Harry Kane revealed. Dele Alli was battered by robbers who attacked his house as the Spurs star was playing pool with his girlfriend and his friends, robbing expensive possessions off them.

Dele Alli shocked: Dele Alli, family are fine, says Harry Kane

Thank you for all the messages. Horrible experience but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support. — Dele (@dele_official) May 13, 2020

The thieves stole three watches belonging to Dele Alli, that are estimated to cost a reported £350,000 ($427,000). Apart from the watches, jewellery was also stolen by the thieves from his £2 million-priced ($2.4 million) home. Now, his Spurs teammate Harry Kane, while speaking on Good Morning Britain, has spoken on the issue claiming that Dele Alli and his family were okay, but were shocked and angry regarding the Dele Alli robbery incident.

Dele Alli shocked: Harry Kane texts Spurs teammate after Dele Alli robbery

Harry Kane revealed that after the incident, he texted Dele Alli to enquire about the midfielder and his family. Alli claimed that no one was hurt in the incident, but it was a horrible thing to hear for Kane, especially since Alli is very close to the Spurs frontman. He also claimed that such incidents will help them in determining the extent of how secure their home is, and to avoid incidents such as the Dele Alli robbery in the future.

Dele Alli shocked: Midfielder punched in the face

According to The Sun, Dele Alli was downstairs with his long-term partner and his friends when the incident happened. It is also reported that one of the thieves punched Alli on the face. One of the midfielder's friends tried to fight it out with the thieves, but he too was beaten up. After the Dele Alli robbery incident, Alli took to Twitter to reassure his fans that he and his family were fine, while also describing it as a horrible experience.

