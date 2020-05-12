Danny Rose Blasts Premier League Over Project Restart Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

England international Danny Rose blasted the Premier League for their plans to restart the season amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now on loan at Newcastle United from Tottenham Hotspur, Danny Rose claimed the Premier League shouldn't even be thinking about resuming football activities until the cases drop significantly.

Coronavirus update UK: Premier League return planned for June?

The Premier League's bid to restart the season in June received a massive boost after the UK government announced a roadmap to ease the lockdown. Per the government's plan, the Premier League return can take place as early as June 1 if other details are agreed by the league and the clubs. The league is reportedly planning to complete the remaining 92 fixtures in a span of three weeks between June and July. Despite the UK government planning to slowly ease lockdown regulations in the country, the UK still continues to suffer from the outbreak. As of now, the United Kingdom has already recorded over 223,000 confirmed cases with a death toll over 32,000.

The Danny Rose video.



[Don E Music, Instagram Live Video]



Rose always speaks with refreshing honesty, a lot of players would be scared to come out and say how they really feel.

During a recent Instagram Live session, Danny Rose shared his thoughts in regards to the plans of restarting the season in June. Danny Rose said, "Government is saying ‘bring football back’ because it is going to boost the nation’s morale. I don’t give a f**k about the nation’s morale, bro, people’s lives are at risk. Football shouldn’t even be spoken about coming back until the numbers (affected) have dropped massively. It’s b****cks."

Danny Rose further noted that he will be tested for COVID-19 on Friday. He proceeded to further say that the talks of a Premier League return in June despite people dying the UK makes him sad. Danny Rose stated that football should be the last thing the people need to get in order to get things sorted amid the crisis.

Premier League return: Raheem Sterling agrees with Danny Rose's point of view

Meanwhile, Danny Rose's England teammate and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling seemed to be on the same page as Rose when it comes to the Premier League return. In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sterling said, "The moment we do go back it just needs to be a moment where it’s not just for footballing reasons, it’s safe for not just us but the whole medical staff, referees. Until then, I’m not scared, but reserved and thinking what the worst outcome could be.”

