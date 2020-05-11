Premier League Clubs Engaging In ‘unethical’ Practices With Players Over Project Restart?

The Premier League return has been eagerly awaited by fans all across the world since early March when the top division was suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. However, it is reported that a number of Premier League clubs are trying to influence players' decisions over their crucial votes for Project Restart next week. Some top division teams are reportedly using unethical methods to dismantle 'Project Restart', a plan that is looking to materialise the Premier League return by June.

Premier League return: Project Restart

Following the coronavirus outbreak having a massive impact on football in the UK, the government planned for a Premier League return to complete the remaining Premier League fixtures and conclude the season by July. The scheme was termed 'Project Restart'. However, some Premier League clubs are reportedly using immoral techniques with their stars to hamper the remaining Premier League fixtures.

Premier League return: Clubs not in favour of Project Restart

According to reports from Sportmail, Premier League clubs have been in secret contact with some players and offered them incentives to gain the power of their vote. It is also reported that some clubs have used senior figures at the club to influence other teammates over concerns with wage reductions or in regards to Project Restart. Some Premier League teams reportedly advised players to refuse the option to play if they feel unsafe while others are prepared to offer contract incentives to players and ensure they do not sign any agreements to resume the season.

The vote against Project Restart, therefore, will put the expected Premier League return in June under risk. Some English clubs have already resumed tentative training at their respective camps in order for the potential Premier League return. However, Premier League clubs at the top and bottom of the table reportedly remain divided over the venues of the remaining Premier League fixtures.

The bottom 6 see this coronavirus as a way out of relegation... but I’ll tell you now 3 of them will go down regardless.... so best get a grip lads and get on with it 🤫. Coincidence that your players are experiencing symptoms now this close to project restart... 🤨 — Reece Fowler (@ReeceFowler24) May 10, 2020

Premier League fixtures: Premier League players training

With the rumours of the potential Premier League return, players that left the country have been urged to return from abroad. Premier League players training is expected to slowly begin once the coronavirus lockdown is relaxed. There are still 92 matches remaining to be played for the conclusion of the current Premier League season.

