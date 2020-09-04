Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Table €30m Reguilon Bid, Real Want Buy-back Clause

With the new Premier League season on the horizon, Manchester United have picked up pace in their transfer activity after lurking behind Borussia Dortmund and Jadon Sancho for months. With Dortmund's stance on the move crystal clear, Man United transfer news suggests that the Red Devils are eyeing reinforcements in other critical areas of the squad. While the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax was completed earlier this week, reports have linked Sergio Reguilon to United in recent days.

Sergio Reguilon to United? Red Devils make €30m bid for left-back

Despite splashing the cash on Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka last summer, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to bolster his defence and Sergio Reguilon has recently been linked with the Red Devils. The 23-year-old, on loan from Real Madrid, was part of the Sevilla side that knocked Man United out in the semi-final en route to their Europa League crown. The Sergio Reguilon to United deal will see him compete with Luke Shaw and academy graduate Brandon Williams.

According to Man United transfer news by Sport, the Red Devils have lodged a €30m offer for the 23-year-old. The likes of Champions League finalists Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Spaniard. Premier League rivals Tottenham, and Serie A sides Juventus and Napoli are also interested in bringing the Sevilla star in on loan.

#mufc have made a bid in the region of €30m for Sergio Reguilón. A decision is expected to be made on his future next week. He's open to spending another year on loan at Sevilla but PSG, Juventus, Napoli and Tottenham are also following developments #mulive [sport] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 3, 2020

Sergio Reguilon buy back clause: Los Blancos keen on adding clause in Reguilon to United deal

Man United are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon and Sevilla wants another loan. But the player is leaning towards playing in the Premier league.



Sergio personally wants to return to Madrid one day, so Real will include a buy-back clause in any possible deal. [@diarioas] pic.twitter.com/xb4kG51XOx — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) September 3, 2020

While Sergio Reguilon's immediate future lies away from Real Madrid, the LaLiga champions remain interested in having him on board. Zinedine Zidane currently has Ferland Mendy slotting in as the first choice left-back, while club legend Marcelo slots into the XI frequently. The Brazilain's contract ends in 2022 which would then pave the way for Reguilon's return.

Los Blancos want to send the 23-year-old to Sevilla for another season-long loan, but admit that it might prove difficult considering the interest from Man United and other clubs. According to the roundup of Man United transfer news this week, a Sergio Reguilon buy back clause is likely to be added in any deal agreed with Real Madrid, giving the LaLiga giants an option to bring back their academy graduate. Los Blancos have used the buy-back clause frequently in the past decade, signing Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal and Mariano Diaz having first sold them.

