David Alaba's Agent Demanding €20m In Agent Fees From Bayern, Wants Highest-paid Tag

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has been the subject of transfer rumours for a while now. The Swiss defender, who has been a crucial part of the Bayern Munich side for several years, has been locked in contract negotiations with the Bavarian giants this summer. Multiple reports covering Bayern Munich transfer news have mentioned how the club is keen to keep the Austrian, with Alaba's salary demands seemingly the stumbling block in the new deal. A fresh report by German publication Bild claims that David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi has demanded €20 million in agent fees from Bayern Munich in order for him to sign an extension.

David Alaba contract talks stalling over wage demands

Our Story @David_Alaba Poker: his agents Pini Zahavi demand allegedly a fee of 20 million for himself in the case of an Extension of Alaba‘s contract @BILD_Bayern @jorgealthoff — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 14, 2020

Reports covering Bayern Munich transfer news have suggested that it is the demands made by David Alaba’s agent Pini Zahavi that are stalling contract negotiations. According to Kicker, Zahavi is demanding a five-year deal worth €25 million a season for David Alaba, which will see him become the highest-paid player at Bayern Munich. Sporting Bild has, however, reported that Bayern Munich have currently offered the defender a base salary of €11 million plus a further €6 million in bonuses. The defender has one year left on his current deal and while both parties are looking to extend the contract, an agreement is yet to be reached between David Alaba and Bayern Munich.

Alaba agent criticised over new contract negotiations

Still no agreement in sight between Bayern and David Alaba over a new contract. The last round of negotiations was in Lisbon on 14 August. Bayern have offered a basic salary of €11m plus €6m in bonuses. Alaba and his agents are demanding over €20m/year [@cfbayern, @SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/wyI6RIbLOI — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) September 8, 2020

With the contract talks carrying on, Pini Zahavi has been criticised for his role in the deal, with former Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness labelling Zahavi a "money-grabbing piranha". Amidst the contract negotiations, Hoeness claimed that Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants the 28-year-old to stay at the club. Hoeness also blamed David Alaba’s agent for hampering the negotiations as he said that the defender is getting influenced by his ‘money-grabbing piranha’ agent. Expressing hope that David Alaba will sign a new contract at Bayern Munich, the 68-year-old said that money and finances are the only factors stalling the Alaba contract as the Austrian is already at the best club in the world. While concluding, Hoeness appealed to David Alaba to not be influenced by others when it comes to deciding his future.

With a year remaining on his deal, any Alaba contract would have to be finalised quickly, with the defender free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs from January. Reports covering Bayern Munch transfer news have also linked the player with a move to the Premier League. David Alaba had a stellar season with Bayern Munich last season, as he was an integral part of the side that won a historic treble in 2020 with UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB Pokal triumphs.

Image Credits: David Alaba Instagram