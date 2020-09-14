Van De Beek's Individual Highlights Vs Aston Villa Have More Man United Fans On Hype Train

Manchester United continued their preparations for the Premier League season with a friendly against Aston Villa last week. Despite the 1-0 loss, Man United fans will be satisfied after seeing Donny van de Beek’s performance during the friendly. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will begin the new campaign next week when they take on Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

Man United vs Aston Villa Van de Beek highlights

Donny van de Beek played the full 90 minutes in the Man United vs Aston Villa game, impressing fans with his performance. Starting in a midfield two with Scott McTominay, the Dutch midfielder kept the ball ticking as he started several of the side’s attacks during the Man United vs Aston Villa preseason fixture. After the game, several Van de Beek highlights made their way online, with Man United fans in awe of the 23-year-old.

One of the Van de Beek highlights showed the Dutch midfielder playing a delicious backheel to Daniel James, with the winger blazing his shot over the bar. In another two-minute Van de Beek highlights reel, the midfielder looked assured in possession as he linked effectively with his teammates during the Man United vs Aston Villa game.

Man United news: Solskjaer all praise for Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek vs. Aston Villa



pic.twitter.com/zqYp5WCdUZ — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) September 13, 2020

Speaking after the Man United vs Aston Villa game, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out Donny van de Beek for his impressive performance. Speaking to MUTV, Solskjaer praised Van de Beek, calling him the biggest plus in the outfield. Solskjaer said that he was happy with Van de Beek’s performance in the Man United vs Aston Villa friendly, as he praised the midfielder for his timing and movement and for finding space during the game. Van de Beek was himself satisfied with his first outing in a Man United shirt, as he posted online that he is looking forward to the start of the Premier League next weekend.

Man United fans react to Van de Beek vs Aston Villa performance

Those neat and tidy passes, never seen anyone do it better what a baller — Trey (@UTDTrey) September 13, 2020

He's always useful in and around the box whether it's about scoring goals/assists or just doing stuff like this. Müller-esque. — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) September 13, 2020

Donny van de Beek's arrival raised some eyebrows with many believing that the Dutchman has a similar playing style to Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. Some have also expressed their reservations about whether the 23-year-old can play in the same side as the duo. However, after the Van de Beek highlights made their way online, several Man United fans praised the midfielder for his impressive showing in the Man United vs Aston Villa game.

Fans praised the Dutchman's linkup play as they suggested that Van de Beek will score many goals for the club this season. Several fans also pointed out how Donny van de Beek offers Solskjaer a different option as compared to Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, praising the new signing for his accurate passing.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram