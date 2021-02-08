David Beckham Injects $15.3M To Up His Investment In Inter Miami Ahead Of Second Season

Former Manchester United superstar and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has been keenly active in football despite his retirement in 2013. The former England midfielder went on to associate himself with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit as its owner, a team which marked off its debut last season. Now, Beckham has further increased his investment in the MLS club as the second season kickoff edges closer.

David Beckham investments: Football legend injects another $15.3m in Inter Miami

According to a report by The Sun, Beckham has injected an amount estimated at $15.3 million in Inter Miami. The former Real Madrid star's recent investment spurt is aimed at improving and further strengthening the relatively new franchise as their second season approaches closer.

Beckham welcomed several football stars from Europe last summer. Juventus duo of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi joined the Miami-based outfit, described among the top arrivals ever since the inception of the club. Beckham's club are also negotiating with Stoke City defender Ryan Shawcross over a possible switch ahead of the kickstart to 2021 season.

Beckham ropes in Phil Neville as head coach

Earlier last month, Beckham also convinced his former Man United teammate and England women's team manager Phil Neville to lead the charge. Neville has replaced Diego Alonso as the head coach at Inter Miami. Following Neville's appointment, Beckham was accused of favouring his friend over other deserving candidates.

The criticism prompted Beckham to come out and speak in the open. "Of course, people are always going to turn around and say, "Oh, it's because he's your friend," said the club owner in a press conference last month. Meanwhile, Alonso guided the team up to the MLS playoff preliminary round following a 10th place finish in the Eastern Conference points table. But the Herons lost out to Nashville, another debutant outfit.

David Beckham net worth pegged at $450m

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beckham's net worth has been pegged at a massive $450 million. After he signed with Los Angeles Galaxy, he was offered an MLS franchise extension. And he decided to exercise the offer with the announcement of Inter Miami in 2014, with an expansion amount payment of $25 million.

Note: The David Beckham net worth has been sourced from the abovementioned website. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the figure.

Image courtesy: David Beckham Instagram