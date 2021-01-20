David Beckham, Paul Pogba, Zidane Star As Adidas Relaunches The Predator

The Adidas Predator has been one of the most iconic football boots in history, with the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and more recently Robin van Persie sporting it with remarkable success. Adidas have over the course of time updated the Predator, which was designed in a way to improve power. Now, the cleats have got a dynamic and fundamental change and are intended to give their wearers their best 90 minutes on the pitch.

David Beckham, Zidane, Paul Pogba feature in new Adidas Predator launch

Adidas have now launched the new Predator FREAK, which is an updated version of the Mutator 20 model released a year ago. The Predator, since it's launch has used rubber elements to provide its users extra power. Research found that the extra padding made it difficult to put on the boot, with players having arched insteps or wide feet struggling further to find comfort. Adidas claim to have found a workaround with a new split sock design making it easy to slip the foot into the boot, and widened the fit to ensure everyone can now wear them.

The launch video saw David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane, the two most high-profile footballers to have worn the Predator in the 90s and the 2000s add a host of current stars to a WhatsApp group. The video featured the likes of Paul Pogba, David Alaba, Arthur Melo, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Weston McKennie and many more receive the Predators and their first reactions to it. Some of the stars also showed their tricks including Pogba and Alaba, to which the rest of the 'Predator squad' reacted. The video also saw a cameo from NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes who joked around with Pogba and Beckham.

The Predator FREAK features a 'revolutionary design' to wrap the full way around the boot, providing rubber spikes for which the Predator is known on every part, even the heel. Adidas describes Demonskin as a performance innovation created by a layer of rubber spikes, calibrated by a computer algorithm and laid in a formation that aligns to key contact points with the ball. Manchester United star Paul Pogba, who will be sporting the new cleats, said that from the moment he tried these new boots on, he knew Adidas had created something special with Demonskin. England striker Toni Duggan also added that the Predator is the 'perfect boot for her' and the new model will definitely help improve her control on the ball this season.

(Image Courtesy: Inter Miami, Man United Instagram)