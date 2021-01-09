Phil Neville To MLS? Ex-Man United Star Set To Coach David Beckham's Inter Miami Side

Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Inter Miami got off to a decent start in their debut season last year, making it up to the first round of the playoffs. Club owner David Beckham has roped in Juventus stars Gonzalo Higuain to further bolster his side's strength and is now keen on making managerial changes. Former Manchester United star and current England women's national team coach Phil Neville is now being considered for the top job by Beckham.

Phil Neville to MLS? David Beckham steering move for Phil Neville to Inter Miami

According to a startling report by CBS Sports, Beckham wants a move for Phil Neville to MLS. The report claims that the two former footballers were in direct contact with each other over a possible switch. Negotiations are thought to be in an advanced stage, following which he will be allowed to pen down the deal with the MLS outfit.

David Beckham wants Phil Neville as new Inter Miami manager. They had a direct contact in the last hours and negotiations are now at final stages then he’ll be allowed to sign as new coach. 🇺🇸 #InterMiami #MLS @UCLonCBSSports @CLMerlo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2021

Neville is expected to tender his resignation next week. He has been at the helm with the England women's national team since 2018 and will be replaced by a caretaker manager, before Sarina Wiegman takes charge. Wiegman is currently in charge of the Netherlands national team and will continue to do so until this summer's Olympic games in summer.

Phil Nevile to replace Diego Alonso

Neville will replace former Uruguayan international Diego Alonso, who was sacked by Inter Miami on Thursday. Under him, the club finished 10th in their MLS debut season. The team were eliminated by Nashville FC after qualifying for the playoffs.

“Going through the journey of this inaugural season with Inter Miami has been an incredible experience, and I am thankful to the ownership group for the opportunity. I want to thank the staff for their work and friendship, the players for their efforts on the field, and especially the fans for their constant support throughout the year. I wish everyone the best this upcoming season,” said Alonso after the club decided to axe him.

Phil Neville managerial stats

Neville has been impressive with the women's national team for over two years, to say the least. The former England footballer has managed 35 games since his appointment, overseeing 19 victories as yet, racking up a 54.3% victory rate. Under him, the team have lost just five games, while 11 games ended in a draw.

