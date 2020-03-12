Jurgen Klopp Criticises Atletico Madrid's Tactics After Liverpool's Humiliating UCL Defeat

After Liverpool’s recent debacle against Atletico Madrid, manager Jurgen Klopp has slammed his opponent’s playing style. The defending European champions were knocked out from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by the Rojiblancos after a thrilling second leg encounter on Wednesday (Thursday according to IST) at Anfield.

Also Read | Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Jurgen Klopp's men stunned at Anfield

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico

Jürgen Klopp insisted #LFC will 'come again' in the @ChampionsLeague after their defence of the title was ended. https://t.co/oBxLgukjK9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 11, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has slammed Diego Simeone’s side after their horrendous performance in recent times. The German tactician has questioned Atletico Madrid’s playing style in the European competition. The Spanish side had just half as many shots attempted by the defending European champions, but went on to win the tie to seal their spot in the quarter-final.

Jurgen Klopp criticises Atletico for being too defensive

Jurgen Klopp claimed that he was left curious on the type of football Atletico Madrid play despite having a high-quality squad. He slammed the Rojiblancos for being too defensive and attacking only on the counter. The manager was also critical of himself claiming to be a ‘very bad loser.’ However, Klopp did not fall short of praising the efforts of his men, asserting that he was happy with his team’s performance despite the opponents’ defensive gameplay.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp fumes over Coronavirus concerns ahead of Liverpool vs Atletico UCL clash

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Extra-time play decides the winner

Atletico Madrid had a one-goal lead in the first leg of the fixture. However, Liverpool had an impactful start at Anfield. In the 43rd minute of the game, Georginio Wijnaldum headed the ball past goalkeeper Jan Oblak to open the scoring for the Reds. Liverpool attempted several shots in the second half but could not take the aggregate lead, which meant that the game was to be now decided through an extra-time play.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp told me Dortmund won the Bundesliga because I was in the team: Shinji Kagawa

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid highlights: Alvaro Morata seals win for Rojiblancos

Liverpool scored their second goal of the game in the 94th minute after a great effort from Roberto Firmino which ended behind the net. Just three minutes later, Atletico were back into the game after Marcos Llorente scored after a mistake from Adrian. Llorente completed his brace in the 105th minute after a brilliant play from Alvaro Morata to find the midfielder in a good scoring position. Morata sealed the tie after he raced past Liverpool’s defense to score their third goal of the night. Diego Simeone's men went on to win the tie 4-2 on aggregate.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp gets angry with reporter after coronavirus question following Chelsea defeat