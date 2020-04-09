How Many Champions League Has Lionel Messi Won? The Argentine's Heroics For Barcelona

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been touted as arguably the greatest ever star to play football. The Argentine, who won his career's sixth Ballon d'Or last December, has achieved every possible milestone in his club football career. The player has dominated the Champions League with his magic. So many fans are likely to ask 'How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won?' Here is the answer.

How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? What is the Lionel Messi net worth?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has won four Champions League titles, second-most among active players after his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He is also the second-highest top goalscorer (114) in Champions League history, again behind Cristiano Ronaldo (128). He is also one of the richest footballers in the world, with some valuing the Lionel Messi net worth at $400 million. Let us look at his four Champions League triumphs with Barcelona.

How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? Lionel Messi stats

Lionel Messi won his first-ever Champions League title in 2006. Barcelona defeated Arsenal in the 2006 UCL final to clinch only their second-ever title. While, Samuel Eto'o and Juliano Belletti scored for the Catalans, Arsenal defender Joel Campbell scored for the Premier League heavyweights. Though Barcelona won the title, Messi was not included in the matchday squad.

How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? Lionel Messi stats (2009)

Lionel Messi played his first Champions League title in 2009. They were up against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, who were vying for a second consecutive Champions League victory. The Argentine international had an impactful day as he along with Samuel Eto'o scored against the Red Devils to deny them another title. He emerged as the competition's top scorer, scoring nine goals. Messi also won his first Ballon d'Or after the Champions League triumph.

How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? Lionel Messi stats (2011)

Lionel Messi's Barcelona were up against Manchester United for the second time in three seasons. However, this time, Sir Alex Ferguson was without Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Real Madrid in 2009. Pedro, Lionel Messi and David Villa scored one goal each while Wayne Rooney scored for Man United. Messi scored 12 goals that campaign, again topping the competition's goalscoring charts.

How many Champions League has Lionel Messi won? Lionel Messi stats (2015)

Lionel Messi was set to play in his third Champions League final. Barcelona were tied with Juventus in the UCL final of 2015. The trio of MSN crucified the Italian giants as Neymar, Luis Suarez and Ivan Rakitic scored for the Catalans, while Messi had his usual impact on the game. This time around, Messi was tied with Neymar and Ronaldo, all three netting 10 goals that campaign. He went on to win the Ballon d'Or for his exhilarating campaign.

