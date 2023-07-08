Inter Miami Reveal Lionel Messi's Formal Unveiling Date, To Appear With Ex-Barca Teammate

Lionel Messi's popularity transcends borders and is truly global in scale. The Argentine footballer has amassed a massive fan base around the world, captivating both football enthusiasts and casual observers alike. Messi's incredible talent, mesmerizing skills, and remarkable consistency in the field have earned him a place among the greatest footballers of all time. Beyond his footballing prowess, Messi's humble demeanor, modesty, and dedication to the sport have endeared him to fans across generations.

3 things you need to know

Messi's signing with Inter Miami was confirmed on June 8

The World Cup winner is expected to make his MLS debut on July 21

This will be Messi's third professional club of his career

Inter Miami confirms Messi's unveiling date

Inter Miami, Lionel Messi's next club, announced that it will be hosting a presentation event called "The Unveil" at its home stadium in the United States on July 16. Last month, Messi, the Argentine seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, revealed his move to the Major League Soccer club after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired. While the press release from Inter Miami did not mention Messi by name, it stated that the unveiling event would feature exciting entertainment, on-pitch speeches, and more.

It is anticipated that Messi will be joined by his former Barcelona teammate, Sergio Busquets, a former Spain international midfielder, and the two may be presented together. Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the former coach of Barcelona and Argentina, has been appointed to lead the team. Messi is expected to make his debut on July 21 in the Leagues Cup against Mexican club Cruz Azul, a tournament that involves top-flight clubs from MLS and the Mexican league.

Also Read: Real Madrid Sign 'Turkish Messi', Dubbed By Mesut Ozil As 'better No.10' Than Him

Inter Miami's majority owner, Jorge Mas, has expressed the possibility of making three to five signings during the current transfer window. The club currently sits at the bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference and is ranked 28th out of 29 clubs in the league. Martino mentioned he had discussed the move to the MLS club with Messi and Busquets, emphasizing that they are coming to compete rather than treat Miami as a holiday destination.

Also Read: 'What If Messi Doesn't Come?': Indian Player's Comments On Kerala Govt Cooks Up A Storm

The Unveil event will take place at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, located north of Miami, and it is likely that David Beckham, former England and Manchester United midfielder and co-owner of the club, will also make an appearance at the star-studded event.

Image: AP