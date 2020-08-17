David Beckham Scored THAT Goal From The Halfway Line OTD In 1996 For Manchester United

David Beckham enjoyed a stellar career at Manchester United, establishing himself as one of the legends to have graced Old Trafford before enjoying spells at Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. One of the graduates from the famous Class of '92, the England international was a key feature in Sir Alex Ferguson's line-up on the right. While Beckham was one of the finest set-piece takers of his time, he had a penchant for scoring screamers, including one particular David Beckham goal vs Wimbledon which propelled him to stardom.

David Beckham goal from halfway line: OTD 24 years ago, David Beckham goal vs Wimbledon stole the show

On this day, August 17 in 1996, a David Beckham goal from the halfway line helped Manchester United defeat Wimbledon on the opening day of the 1996-97 season. Defending champions Manchester United faced off against Wimbledon at Selhurst Park in their first Premier League fixture of the season, with the England international having been handed the No.10 jersey previously worn by Mark Hughes. The Red Devils played like champions and were 2-0 up with the full-time whistle fast approaching before Beckham attempted an outrageous effort on goal from just inside his own half having collected a stabbed pass from fellow midfielder Brian McClair. What followed was what made the David Beckham goal from the halfway line so special. The ball hung in the air before floating over the head of Wimbledon goalkeeper Neil Sullivan, who was some way off his line, and into the net.

The David Beckham goal vs Wimbledon made the England international a superstar and is arguably one of the greatest goals of the Premier League era. Sir Alex Ferguson, speaking about the David Beckham goal from the halfway line had said that the midfielder had tried a similar attempt 10 minutes prior and was contemplating taking him off if he tried that again. Fellow Class of 92 graduate Gary Neville also lauded the Beckham's long-range effort and added that Beckham practised it every day in training. Beckham himself rates the goal against Wimbledon as his favourite strike and added that it was personally an important moment in his career. The Man United legend further added that Eric Cantona came up to him to congratulate his effort, which was by far better than scoring the goal.

(Image Courtesy: manutd.com)