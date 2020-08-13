David and Victoria Beckham may soon be seen in a documentary series. The power couple is currently in talks with makers to possibly come out with a documentary series, according to a report by Daily Star. The couple, who have been married for 21 years, wishes to feature in a documentary series as they intend to change certain perceptions fans have about them. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham both have a huge following. David has passionate soccer fans and Victoria 'Posh Spice' Beckham has her set of fans coming from her singing days with the girl group Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham to feature in a documentary series soon?

The report quoted an insider, who informed that the documentary series project comes at a very crucial point in the lives of Victoria and David Beckham. They added that over the past couple of years. the couple has received a bit of 'bad press' and thus the docu-series will act as a 'make or break opportunity' for them. The insider also claimed that the upcoming project may be one of their most important projects yet as the couple looks forward to setting things right in terms of their public image. Further on, the insider also stated that David Beckham is persistent to keep the documentary raw and original, while Victoria, on the other hand, is opting for a picture-perfect sort of series. According to the report, the couple is yet to come to a middle ground to decide the course and feel of their documentary.

A few weeks back, several reports of David Beckham surfaced where the soccer player was in discussion with Netflix and Amazon. It was later revealed by several news portals that David Beckham was in talks with the bosses of Amazon and Netflix to make a film about his life. According to the reports doing the rounds, the film will revolve around the life of David Beckham after his retirement from the world of football, and will focus more on his family life from thereon.

