Man United's New Third Kit Compared To Zebras As David Beckham's Picture Goes Viral

Premier League giants Man United unveiled their new third kit on Tuesday and it was met with mixed reactions from fans on social media. The Man United third kit for 2020-21 season, crafted by Adidas, has black and white stripes on the jersey and has been dubbed as the 'zebra design' for its resemblance to the stripes on the animal. On Monday, Man United icon and current Inter Miami owner David Beckham took to Instagram to post a picture of himself in the new kit even before the English giants officially released the kit.

ALSO READ: Man City's Aymeric Laporte TROLLS Woman Trying To Flirt Post Testing Positive For COVID-19

David Beckham dropped hint about Man United third kit before club's official release

Even before Man United had the chance to unveil their new third kit, club legend David Beckham sent the United faithful into delirium when he uploaded a picture of himself donning the black and white stripes of their third kit. David Beckham captioned the image, "Love the new design" while tagging Manchester United and Adidas. Beckham sported the new Adidas jersey with the brand's black tracksuit as well while posing for a picture on Monday.

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi Returns To Barcelona Training After Dramatic Transfer U-turn; WATCH

Man United Zebra kit draws comparisons with Juventus and Newcastle jerseys

Earlier today, Man United officially released their third kit for the 2020-21 season. However, a number of fans felt that United's third kit is too similar to that of Juventus and Newcastle United's home jerseys due to the black and white stripes. The zebra style design on the kit is also called 'dazzle camouflage' but failed to win many admirers. The zebra style stripes are also present on the shoulders and sleeves of the kit with the Adidas logo on the top right. Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Brandon Williams and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were spotted wearing the new Man United third kit.

ALSO READ: Sir Alex Ferguson's Recovery From Near-death Illness To Be Shown In New Tell-all Doc

Premier League news: Man United to begin season hosting Crystal Palace at Old Trafford

Man United will begin their Premier League 2020-21 season on September 19 and will host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Matchday 1 of the new campaign. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been given an extended period of recovery due to their involvement in the Europa League. United finished last season in third place and Solskjaer will be hoping to bridge the gap between rivals Liverpool and Man City in the upcoming campaign.

ALSO READ: 'Name's Bond, James Rodriguez' Joke Does The Rounds As Everton Land Colombian star

Image Credits - David Beckham Instagram / Man United Twitter