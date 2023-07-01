'I Feel As I'm From Manchester,' David De Gea Has An Ideal Justification For United Return

After playing for Manchester United for 12 years, David de Gea is now a free agent, which puts him in an interesting situation in his professional life. There are already discussions for a potentially reduced-term extension, but there is no assurance that he will be the club's top custodian for the forthcoming campaign. According to the reports, Inter Milan also revealed Manchester United's interest in Andre Onana, which raises doubts over De Gea's future.

3 things you need to know

David de Gea had the most clean sheets in EPL 2022-23

The Spanish goalkeeper has always shown his desire to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United are reported to sign Andre Onana

Will David de Gea renew his contract with United?

David de Gea, 32, is recognised for his talent with the ball at his feet, which makes him more comfortable in possession than his competition, Andre Onana who once played for Ten Hag during his time at Ajax. De Gea had the most clean sheets in the Premier League 2022-23, winning the Golden Glove.

De Gea has, however, made some costly blunders in the last year, notably errors against Sevilla and West Ham. Many thought he might have done better during Ilkay Gundogan's game-winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, which assisted their arch-rivals to complete a treble of winning all 3 major trophies in a single season.

Prior to a Champions League match against his previous team, Atletico Madrid, in February 2022, De Gea spoke of his strong bond with Manchester. He declared:

"Now I feel as if I'm from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester. Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I've been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly, I don't see myself away from Manchester United."

He has remained a devoted member of Manchester United despite these misfortunes since he joined the team from Atletico de Madrid as a signing by Sir Alex Ferguson. He was also one of the few players who could carry himself proudly during the dismal 2021/22 season where United fail to qualify for the UCL. Although Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag may be tempted to sign a custodian with more contemporary training, there is still a chance that De Gea will remain with the team.

What did Erik Ten Hag say about De Gea?

We want him to stay and we want him to extend his contract,” he stated after his mistake against West Ham in May. He has the most clean sheets in the Premier League, so we would not be in this position without him. So he has fully my belief, no concerns, that happens but as a team you have to deal with it, you have to show character, be resilient and bounce back and this team will do. I will not say he’ll [De Gea] always be my No.1, because in a club like Manchester United there must be competition in all positions. So De Gea knows where he stands - wanted but not necessarily prioritised.

Erik Ten Hag has stressed the club's wish for De Gea to stay, extend his contract, and continue serving the club he loves even if he has refused to guarantee De Gea's role as the first-choice custodian. Ten Hag praised De Gea's accomplishments and noted that he lead the Premier League in clean sheets. He also underlined the necessity of competition in all positions at a team like Manchester United.

It is worth mentioning that players playing at the highest level are unlikely to accept a wage cut in the same team. If De Gea agreed to such a contract, it may be ascribed to his powerful feelings for Manchester and Manchester United. These elements may affect his decision, emphasising the importance of his connection to the city and the club's heritage.