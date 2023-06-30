Manchester United Temporarily Halt Talks With David De Gea As He Prepares To Get Married

As negotiations between Manchester United and David de Gea continue, the future of the goalkeeper remains uncertain. Reports have emerged that United are currently in talks with De Gea as his current deal would expire tonight. United's willingness to discuss a new contract with De Gea shows that they recognize his contributions and how much he holds value to the team. However, the club is also said to be exploring alternative options in case they fail to retain De Gea.

Interestingly, the expiration date coincides with his wedding to his partner, Edurne Garcia. In a respectful gesture, United have reportedly halted talks as they do not wish to interrupt De Gea's private time with his family and intend to reopen negotiations in a face-to-face meeting after his wedding.

With David de Gea's technical departure from the club at midnight, it leaves Tom Heaton as the sole fit and available senior goalkeeper at Manchester United. Heaton is scheduled to report for pre-season training next week. Dean Henderson, on the other hand, has already returned to United's Carrington training complex to continue his recovery from thigh surgery. The 26-year-old Henderson strongly believes that he will be permanently joining Nottingham Forest after spending the previous season on loan in Nottinghamshire.

What are the alternative options for Man Utd?

In terms of alternative options, Nathan Bishop emerges as a potential choice. The young goalkeeper was signed by United for 1.5 million pounds from Southend United in January 2020, although he has yet to make an appearance for the club.

The Manchester Evening News had previously reported doubts in May about De Gea retaining his position as the club's first-choice goalkeeper for the upcoming 2023-24 season. Senior figures at the club expressed a desire to move on from the Spanish goalkeeper, prompting United to explore options for signing a new primary player for the position.

Despite a somewhat tumultuous season, De Gea managed to clinch the Golden Glove award with 17 clean sheets in the Premier League. However, his campaign was marred by several high-profile errors, particularly in key matches such as the Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla and the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The Spanish goalkeeper was also responsible for costly mistakes during the 4-0 defeat to Brentford and the 1-0 loss to West Ham last season.

Image: Instagram/DavidDeGea