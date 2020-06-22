David De Gea's Form More Than A Blip: Gary Neville Blasts Man United Goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, often regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has seen a steep decline in his form over the last season. The Spanish international, who started between the sticks against Tottenham Hotspur could not maintain a clean sheet in north London and received flak from Man United legends and fans alike following the 1-1 draw in the Red Devils' first game back after the shutdown.

Gary Neville: David de Gea should get back to basics

Man United legend Gary Neville slammed David de Gea after the Red Devils' 1-1 draw against Tottenham on Friday. Speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, the former Man United captain claimed that De Gea's dip in form is not just a blip, but a more serious concern. The Man United great urged the Spaniard to 'get back to basics' after an embarrassing performance against Jose Mourinho's Spurs.

David de Gea was on the receiving end of criticism after Man United's draw against Tottenham. In the 27th minute, Tottenham's Steven Bergjwin raced through the Man United defence from the halfway line to score past a sloppy De Gea. However, the introduction of Paul Pogba and his decent form earned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side a penalty, which was then converted by Bruno Fernandes as the two sides shared the spoils on their return to top-flight football.

Gary Neville claims David de Gea's form is not a blip anymore

Gary Neville stated that David de Gea was the one player in the squad who managers have relied on in the past four years. However, he has failed to replicate his previous seasons' performance. Neville claimed that De Gea hasn't been the same for quite some time now. The Man United legend asserted that inconsistency that lasts more than six months isn't a blip, stating that the situation has worsened for the Spanish custodian.

Dean Henderson to replace David de Gea?

Gary Neville asserted that De Gea has begun making mistakes that aren't expected from a talent like him. He claimed that the Spain international has supposedly lost confidence in himself after the unfair reception that he received from Spanish fans while on national duty. De Gea received backlash for his unimpressive performances for Spain in the 2018 World Cup and has since seen a dip in his form. Reports also suggest that Solskjaer might ponder replacing him with Dean Henderson as the No. 1 choice between the sticks next season. Henderson is currently on loan at Sheffield United and has received considerable praise for his performance with the Blades this season. Interestingly, Man United will go up against Sheffield United in their next game, albeit without the presence of Henderson, who is ineligible to play against his parent club.

