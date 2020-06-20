Roy Keane Goes On Full-blown Rant Against David De Gea And Harry Maguire; Watch

Another Man United game, another Roy Keane rant. The Man United legend is known for speaking his mind and not mincing his words. The latest Roy Keane rant took place during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, which was directed at Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and club captain Harry Maguire.

Roy Kean rant aimed at Maguire, David de Gea after Spurs draw

The Roy Keane rant was in reference to the first goal scored by Tottenham during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game. The Sky Sports pundit said he was left ‘flabbergasted’ by the errors of David De Gea and Harry Maguire that led to the goal. Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scored during the first half to give Spurs the lead during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game. The winger easily dribbled past Harry Maguire, with David De Gea failing to keep the low shot out of his goal.

The Manchester United great was covering the Tottenham vs Manchester United game for Sky Sports when the Roy Keane rant came to the fore. Keane said that he was shocked at the goal and was fuming that his former club had given the goal away. While the Roy Keane rant was directed towards Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire as well, he reserved his harshest words for David de Gea.

Roy Keane said that he couldn’t believe that Luke Show heads the ball and then runs forward. On Harry Maguire, he said that he was fuming after watching an international player 'get done like this'. Pointing to David de Gea, Roy Keane said that he is sick of the goalkeeper, claiming that he was 'flabbergasted to see an international goalkeeper perform like this'. Roy Keane even went as far as to say that he wouldn't let Harry Maguire and David de Gea back on the team bus after the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, saying they should have taken a taxi back to Manchester.

Roy Keane: "#mufc players allowed back on the bus back to Manchester? Maybe let them on the bus, but they'll have to sit down the back." #mulive [@footballdaily] pic.twitter.com/gwsAnUiepo — utdreport (@utdreport) June 19, 2020

The Roy Keane rant continued as the game went on. Keane said that Harry Maguire and David De Gea should hang their heads in shame for letting people run past them during the Tottenham vs Manchester United game. He even called the Spanish goalkeeper 'the most overrated goalkeeper he has seen in a long time'. This isn’t the first time that David de Gea has been on the receiving end of a Roy Keane rant. After Man United drew against Everton in March, Roy Keane accused David de Gea of 'arrogance' for his error that led to the goal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stands by David de Gea after Tottenham vs Manchester United game

▪️ The return of @PaulPogba

▪️ His half-time message

▪️ Finding the right balance



The final word of the night comes from Ole 👇#MUFC #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2020

After the Tottenham vs Manchester United game, Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defended David de Gea from the Roy Keane rant. He said that the goalkeeper did really well. Referencing the rant, the manager said he wasn’t sure whether Roy Keane would have been able to stop the shot either.

Image Courtesy: Harry Maguire Instagram, ManUtd.com