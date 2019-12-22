Jose Mourinho: There Are No Secrets In Any Of Tottenham's Plans

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said that there are no secrets at his current club ahead of their game against Frank Lampard's Chelsea. While talking to a local media outlet, Mourinho said that when he inked a deal with Tottenham, the club's chairman Daniel Levy told him clearly that not much money is going to be spent in the January transfer window.

In addition to this, he said that many people asked him if he was upset, adding that he always said that he was happy because the terms and conditions were completely clear making it a happy situation for him. Mourinho said that the one thing he did not like and i.e. being surprised by sudden developments at the club, adding that Tottenham painted a clear picture and that made him happy.

Mourinho vs Lampard

Tottenham is set to play against Chelsea on December 22 in a Premier League match to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. A win will give Jose Mourinho's team the perfect opportunity to move on level with 4th placed Chelsea on a tally of 29 points after 18 matches. When Mourinho joined, Tottenham was trailing Chelsea by 12 points and now they have reduced the deficit to 3 and may reduce it to 0 if they beat Lampard's team.

Mourinho said that it would be an amazing feeling to win against his former player and come on level with Chelsea but added that it will be a difficult match as Chelsea is a very strong team. He also said that in order to win, experience matters a lot, adding that the team needed him at his best. He said that one needs to be balanced and calm and that is something the current players have.

(With inputs from agencies)