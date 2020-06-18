David Luiz Subject To Extreme Trolling After Dismal Performance Against Man City On Return

The Premier League resumed on Wednesday after a 100-day hiatus, with the usual controversies and debacles. The clash between Aston Villa and Sheffield United was marked by a VAR controversy over a goal-line decision. On the other hand, David Luiz's bizarre performance made headlines when defending Premier League champions Manchester City hosted Arsenal at Etihad.

David Luiz highlights: Defensive error leads to first goal in Man City vs Arsenal clash

On Wednesday, the Man City vs Arsenal clash arguably saw the worst of David Luiz, after his dismal performance while defending at the back, leading to the hosts' comfortable 3-0 victory. Luiz did not start the game but was introduced by Mikel Arteta in the 24th minute to replace injured Pablo Mari.

The first debacle from Luiz surfaced in the 45th minute when he failed to defend Kevin de Bryne's pass and instead thighed it towards the goal. Raheem Sterling quickly reacted and struck it past Bernd Leno.

David Luiz highlights: Centre-back sent off in Man City vs Arsenal clash

Just four minutes into the second half, David Luiz threw off Man City winger Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty area. The referee reacted sharply and the former Chelsea centre back was sent off. Kevin de Bruyne converted from the spot to double Man City's lead at home. In the injury time, Sergio Aguero struck the ball only to hit the post. However, Phil Foden did not err, hitting the ball past the goal-line.

David Luiz highlights: Fans mock defender for dismal performance in Man City vs Arsenal clash

Brighton are set to appeal the red card of David Luiz which would allow him to play against them on Sunday pic.twitter.com/HkYqMlq1s7 — Jack 🐉 (@SilvaCity2) June 18, 2020

David Luiz vs Man City - Chelsea’s biggest regret?



pic.twitter.com/Rn0lKnKGB3 — TC (@TheoCompz) June 18, 2020

I'm David. I made my team lose.

Does that mean I'm David Luiz



Don't leave me... don't leave me ....don't leave me😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rekj7R0Bsv — TheAnonymousStar🤠 (@sleem_anonymous) June 18, 2020

Good Morning to everyone on earth especially David Luiz. Best undercover agent ever😭. pic.twitter.com/VqKfnCVAvs — BLUEBERRY💙 (@NenyeChelsea) June 18, 2020

Sad but true 😰 Arsenal defence 😊, David Luiz is such a liability!!!#MCIARS pic.twitter.com/pkjhbzpGRk — Uncle Mutundwe PhD (@SKigaani) June 18, 2020

David Luiz's mess against Man City led to extreme trolling by Arsenal and Man City fans alike. Several memes have been doing the rounds on the internet after the debacle. His dismal performance against the defending Premier League champions is in sharp contrast to the statements made by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

The 33-year-old defender's contract with Arsenal runs until the end of this month. However, Arteta has reportedly claimed that he would want the club to extend David Luiz's stay at Emirates, at least for another year. The manager had claimed that he is a role model who 'produces on the pitch.' The player wouldn't mind extending his stay at Arsenal, due to his exorbitant wages as The Athletic report that Luiz earns a staggering £10 million-a-year ($13 million) in salary.

Image courtesy: AP