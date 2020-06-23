Jurgen Klopp Hilariously Mocks Gary Neville, Claims Man United Legend Opines On Everything

Jurgen Klopp oversaw Liverpool's return in the Premier League in the Merseyside derby after a stringent lockdown, albeit with a draw. While the lockdown gave Liverpool a chance to recharge their batteries and deal with some niggling injuries in the squad, it was a dull return to top-flight football for Liverpool as Carlo Ancelotti's pragmatic Everton gave them a scare late on. Speaking in an interview last weekend, Jurgen Klopp was asked if he picked up any new tricks of the trade while in lockdown. Klopp was quick to oblige with a response, while also taking a subtle dig at Man United great and Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville.

Also Read | David de Gea's form more than a blip: Gary Neville blasts Man United goalkeeper

Jurgen Klopp mocks 'opinionated' Gary Neville

While speaking on Football Focus, Jurgen Klopp stated that he learned nothing new during the lockdown except the fact that Gary Neville has his say on almost everything. However, he did clarify, saying that it was incredible on part of the Man United great to speak on a wide range of issues.

Delighted he’s been listening !! 😂 https://t.co/pwyUmvimV9 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 15, 2020

Gary Neville has been vocal on several issues amid the lockdown, particularly in his frequent criticism of the government of the UK for its indolent response on resuming the Premier League. He did respond to Jurgen Klopp's claims on Twitter, stating that he was delighted to know that the Liverpool boss has been listening to his opinions.

Also Read | Gary Neville ashamed for not standing up for Ashley Cole when he suffered abuse in Spain

Jurgen Klopp speaks on missing Liverpool training

Jurgen Klopp asserted that he realised the inter-connectivity among society amid the coronavirus lockdown, while also emphasising that he missed the Liverpool squad dearly. He added that the coronavirus lockdown wasn't just difficult for him or for his family, but for every person in the world. He, however, felt pride in the way society dealt with the pandemic.

Jurgen Klopp emphasised his relationship with the Liverpool squad, saying that they had a forged a close bond with each other in the past four and a half years. The entire team used to stay connected virtually during the lockdown, although, the feeling of training together at Melwood cannot be compared, Klopp added.

Also Read | Does Lionel Messi resemble Gary Neville? Piers Morgan makes hilarious comparison

Jurgen Klopp's Reds set to play hosts to former boss Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace

Sky Sports confirmed this week that nearly 5.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Liverpool pay a visit to Goodison Park in their first game in 106 days. However, it turned out to be a dull affair for the high-flying Reds. Liverpool failed to break down an Arrigo Sacchi-esque Everton side, while goalkeeper Alisson and centre-back Joe Gomez's late heroics secured a point for the league leaders. Liverpool will now play hosts to Crystal Palace on June 24, Wednesday night (Thursday morning 12:45 am IST) in a bid to wrap up the Premier League title with record games to spare.

Also Read | Mikael Silvestre blasts Jamie Carragher over spitting at fan amid David Luiz criticism

Image courtesy: Gary Neville Instagram, AP