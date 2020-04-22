When David Moyes' Manchester United Run Ended After 10 Months In Charge On Apr 22, 2014

Scotland's David Moyes was roped in by Manchester United to replace legendary club manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. However, Moyes' managerial stint lasted a mere 10 months when he was sacked on April 22, 2014, marking the third-shortest managerial stint throughout the club’s exceptional history. Let us look at his brief managerial spell with the Red Devils.

Also Read | Raheem Sterling, TAA to represent Man City, Liverpool in Premier League FIFA tournament

David Moyes at Manchester United: Manager wins FA Cup

BREAKING: Manchester United announces that David Moyes has left the club. (part 1 of 2) #mufc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 22, 2014

David Moyes marked his official Manchester United debut with a win in the FA Cup over Wigan Athletic, raising hopes among United lovers that he could possibly fill the void created by Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. However, the joy was short-lived as United got off to their worst ever start in a Premier League season, with defeats against Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion. Manchester United were ninth in the table after 15 games, 13 points behind leaders Arsenal, making the manager being labeled calamitous.

Also Read | Amnesty warns Premier League over Newcastle takeover

David Moyes at Manchester United: Manager ropes in Fellaini, Mata

During his brief spell with Manchester United, David Moyes made two major signings, one in the summer, the other in January. Marouane Fellaini was his first signing, a deadline day seal, worth an estimated £27.5 million ($34 million). In the January transfer window of 2014, he signed Juan Mata from Chelsea, with a fee hovering in the range of £37 million ($45 million).

David Moyes at Manchester United: Team was seventh in Premier League

David Moyes’ time at Manchester United was shortened when the club announced on April 22, 2014, that the manager had been sacked. At the time of his sacking, Man United were seventh in the Premier League, 13-points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal with just four games in hand.

Also Read | Premier League’s overseas broadcast partner rallies against £300m Newcastle takeover

David Moyes at Manchester United manages 52.94% win percentage

The Old Trafford outfit failed to qualify for the Champions League under him for the first time since 1995. He was in charge of 51 games for Manchester United, winning 27 games, while losing 15, managing just 52.94% win percentage. He was temporarily replaced by Ryan Giggs and then Louis van Gaal on a permanent basis.

Also Read | David Moyes admits West Ham could lose Declan Rice in summer transfer window