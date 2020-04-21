Raheem Sterling, TAA To Represent Man City, Liverpool In Premier League FIFA Tournament

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in all sporting action across the globe being cancelled or suspended to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Premier League was suspended due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the UK. However, fans have something to cheer about with the new Premier League FIFA tournament that will see stars like Man City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold represent their teams in an online tournament. Here's, everything you need to know about the Premier League FIFA tournament.

Premier League FIFA tournament: Raheem Sterling, Alexander-Arnold headline competition draws

Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold will represent Man City and Liverpool respectively in the ePL Invitational, an online Premier League FIFA tournament. All 20 Premier League sides will feature in the tournament, with Manchester United and Arsenal to be represented by celebrity musicians Tom Grennan and Josh Franceschi, respectively. The Premier League FIFA tournament will see all clubs go head-to-head in single-elimination matches this week, with the final slated for Saturday.

Premier League FIFA tournament: Where can you watch the ePL Invitational?

The Premier League FIFA tournament will be telecast live on the Premier League's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels. There will be four matches played each with the games kicking off at 4:30 PM IST each day. The semi-final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, with the final to follow later. The proceeds from the tournament will go to the Players Together initiative launched in April by Premier League players.

Premier League FIFA tournament: Entire schedule

Round 1 (April 21)

1A: John McGinn (Aston Villa) vs. Neal Maupay (Brighton)

1B: Josh Franceschi (Arsenal) vs. Nathaniel Chalobah (Watford)

1C: Dwight McNeil (Burnley) vs. Ryan Fredericks (West Ham)

1D: Philip Billing (Bournemouth) vs. Angus Gunn (Southampton)

Round of 16 (April 22)

2A: Raheem Sterling (Man City) vs. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

2B: Tom Grennan (Man United) vs. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

2C: Reece James (Chelsea) vs. Andre Gomes (Everton)

2D: Moussa Sissoko (Tottenham) vs. Christian Atsu (Newcastle)

Round of 16 continued (April 23)

2E: Diogo Jota (Wolves) vs. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City)

2F: Todd Cantwell (Norwich) vs. Lys Mousset (Sheffield United)

2G: Winner of 1A vs. Winner of 1D

2H: Winner of 1B vs. Winner of 1C

Quarter-final (April 24)

QF1: Winner of 2B vs. Winner of 2D

QF2: Winner of 2C vs. Winner of 2A

QF3: Winner of 2E vs. Winner of 2F

QF4: Winner of 2G vs. Winner of 2H

Semi-final and final (April 25)

SF1: Winner of QF1 vs. Winner of QF2

SF2: Winner of QF3 vs. Winner of QF4

Final: Winner of SF1 vs. Winner of SF2

