Raheem Sterling, TAA To Represent Man City, Liverpool In Premier League FIFA Tournament

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in all sporting action across the globe being cancelled or suspended to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Premier League was suspended due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the UK. However, fans have something to cheer about with the new Premier League FIFA tournament that will see stars like Man City's Raheem Sterling and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold represent their teams in an online tournament. Here's, everything you need to know about the Premier League FIFA tournament.
Raheem Sterling and Trent Alexander-Arnold will represent Man City and Liverpool respectively in the ePL Invitational, an online Premier League FIFA tournament. All 20 Premier League sides will feature in the tournament, with Manchester United and Arsenal to be represented by celebrity musicians Tom Grennan and Josh Franceschi, respectively. The Premier League FIFA tournament will see all clubs go head-to-head in single-elimination matches this week, with the final slated for Saturday.
The Premier League FIFA tournament will be telecast live on the Premier League's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter channels. There will be four matches played each with the games kicking off at 4:30 PM IST each day. The semi-final will kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, with the final to follow later. The proceeds from the tournament will go to the Players Together initiative launched in April by Premier League players.
