David Moyes Admits West Ham Could Lose Declan Rice In Summer Transfer Window

West Ham manager David Moyes reportedly admitted the fact that they could lose Declan Rice in the summer transfer window due to the club's struggles on and off the pitch. According to reports, Moyes is of the opinion that Rice is the best holding midfielder in England who will get better with time. The manager said that the 21-year-old player is carrying almost the entire team on his shoulders. He also predicted that Rice will be the one carrying forward the team from the current captain Mark Noble when it comes to an end for him.

'While building something, a club often has to sell'

According to reports, Moyes said that while building something, a club often has to sell. While he hoped it was not the case with Declan Rice, he also remembered the instance when he had said the same thing for Wayne Rooney and Joleon Lescott at Everton. He then admits that the team performed well because they signed the right players to replace them. Talking about Declan Rice's potential departure, Moyes hoped to sign the right player as his replacement.

Read: Odion Ighalo Could Be A Problem For Ed Woodward And Solskjaer: Paul Merson

Read: Virgil Van Dijk Has No Intention Of Leaving Liverpool As Juventus Plots Summer Bid

David Moyes "missed the club"

David Moyes returned to the Club as first-team manager in the last week of December. His return to West Ham United was confirmed on December 28 by the London club. The development took place 24 hours after Manuel Pellegrini was sacked by the club due to a poor start to the 2019-20 season. The 18-months contract marked Moyes' second stint at West Ham United. Moyes' first stint at the club ended when he secured a 13th place finish for the club and saved them from relegation.

Recalling his earlier stint, Moyes said that he "missed the club" and felt great to be back.

Moyes said, "It’s fabulous to be back. It feels great to be home. I’ve missed being here because I really enjoyed it. I enjoyed being around the stadium and I loved being in this part of the world and I missed the Club, so I can’t wait to get started. I'm feeling very proud that I’m back here at West Ham. But I think more importantly I’ll be looking to see what I can do and what I can make improvements to, how we can get some wins with the players and how we can get some quick wins on the field as well."

Read: Liverpool Captaincy Did Not Affect Performance Against Shrewsbury: Curtis Jones

Read: Premier League Clubs Vote To Adopt A Change To The Summer Transfer Window Closing Date