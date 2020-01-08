David Silva Turns 34: Here's How 'El Mago' Became A Man City Legend With 4 PL Titles

Manchester City midfielder David Silva celebrates his 34th birthday on 8 January 2020 (Wednesday). Silva, a former Spain international, is regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play in the Premier League. David Silva, nicknamed by teammates and fans as ‘El Mago’ and ‘Merlin’, has won four Premier League titles. He has won seven other honours during his time at the Etihad Stadium so far.

David Silva turns 34: Manchester City's magician

David Silva joined Manchester City ahead of the 2010-11 season. He chose Manchester City over Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Since then, Silva has been at the centre of Manchester City’s Premier League dominance. Silva assisted 15 goals in his first Premier League season. He helped Manchester City finish third in the league. City went one better in 2011-12. They won the Premier League title for the first time in their history.

David Silva career: A Spain and Manchester City legend

David Silva has made 298 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League. He scored 57 goals and further assisted 89 times for his teammates. Silva has represented Spain 125 times in the international circuit. He became only the 13th player to go past 100 appearances for Spain. David Silva was an instrumental member in Spain’s international dominance. He helped the side win the UEFA EURO 2008 and 2012. What's more? He even helped his side win the FIFA World Cup 2010. The Man City playmaker retired from international football after the 2018 World Cup.

David Silva to leave Man City at the end of the 2019-20 season

David Silva will officially leave Manchester City at the end of the 2019-20 Premier League season. While a shock retirement is on the cards, Silva might move to China, Japan or the USA to prolong his football career. Rumours suggest that David Silva will sign for David Beckham’s Inter Miami ahead of the new MLS season. Moves to New York City FC in MLS, Yokohama F. Marino in Japan, Mumbai City FC in India and Sichuan Jiuniu FC in China are also possible considering the City Football group’s ownership.

