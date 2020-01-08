Kevin De Bruyne Embarrasses Phil Jones With His Stunning Skills; Watch

Manchester City were in devastating form against Manchester United on Tuesday night (Monday IST). City's dominance in the early proceedings of the game meant that United were chasing shadows right off the bat. The highlight of the game was Kevin De Bruyne showcasing his skills to leave United defender Phil Jones reeling on the floor.

Watch: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Manchester City comfortably cruised past United at Old Trafford to take a 3-1 lead in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals. City started the game on the front foot and soon found themselves leading after Bernardo Silva fired home the opener. Pep Guardiola's side continued their dominance when Riyad Mahrez made it 2-0 in the 33rd minute.

Kevin De Bruyne ghosts past a hapless Phil Jones

The third goal, although an own goal, was the highlight of the game after Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment to savour for the supporters. A poor touch from United's Daniel James allowed City to breakaway with another counter. A quick pass from Mahrez allowed De Bruyne to drive towards United's goal with Phil Jones desperately trying to close in on the Belgian. Just as it appeared that Jones had caught up with him, De Bruyne produced a stunning touch to chop past the defender and send the ball on goal. David De Gea blocked the attempt but it rebounded off Andreas Pereira into the back of the net.

Manchester United slammed by social media

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a lower win percentage at Manchester United as permanent manager than he had at Cardiff



He relegated Cardiff #OleOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 7, 2020

While Phil Jones wasn't the only player to underperform in the game, fans took to social media to slam the 27-year-old. Jones, who was playing only his sixth game of the season, cut a frustrating figure throughout the game and often looked out of place in the crunch encounter against the Premier League champions.

The second leg will be played on January 30, 2020.

Some of the hilarious social media reactions to Phil Jones' failed tackle

De Bruyne i have just one question for you!



What was Phil Jones' offense to deserve such punishment? His family is watching KDB, don't try this next time. #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/qbQqgNUe1C — Messi (@Sawftouch) January 7, 2020

Highlights of Phil Jones Vs Kevin de Bruyne (2020) (HD) pic.twitter.com/1qrGItyN12 — sa. (@SAalways_) January 7, 2020

Kevin De Bruyne just murdered Phil Jones in his own backyard on live TV pic.twitter.com/uZzlJudXN4 — ً (@aloedrain) January 7, 2020

