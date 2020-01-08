Cesc Fabregas Speaks On His Rumoured Move To Manchester United Way Back In 2013

AS Monaco star Cesc Fabregas has played for top clubs in Europe during his career. The Spaniard has played for the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona, before securing a move to Monaco. The player has now opened up on his rumoured move to Manchester United while interacting with fans on Twitter.

Cesc Fabregas had been in contact with then Manchester United manager David Moyes

I wouldn’t say close but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times. https://t.co/22uwAAutou — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas has revealed that he was very close to joining Manchester United in 2013 when David Moyes had just taken charge at Old Trafford after the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, he asserted that the move was in a primitive stage and did not materialise later. Fabregas then continued for Barcelona for the season and ultimately secured a move to Chelsea in 2014. He was also quizzed by the fans about his memorable Champions League moment. To which, the Spaniard replied that the win against Barcelona with Arsenal at Emirates and the win against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in 2006 were his most memorable moments.

The wins against Barcelona at the Emirates and the win at the Bernabeu in ‘06 https://t.co/wQ64q5K1vI — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

It’s been great chatting with you guys. Should do it more often. Going to get ready for training. Big love for all of you and thank you for all the love you give me and given me during the last 16 years. 🙏🏻❤️🤗 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) January 7, 2020

Cesc Fabregas joined AS Monaco from Chelsea in 2019

Cesc Fabregas was a La Masia product. He secured a move to Arsenal in 2003 sensing lack of playing time. He made a total of 303 appearances while managing to score 57 goals in all. He returned to Barcelona in 2011 and played for three seasons with the Catalans. He scored 42 goals in 151 appearances. During his stint at Chelsea, he played 198 games, while scoring 22 goals for the Blues. Fabregas secured a move to AS Monaco in the summer of 2019 for a contract lasting till 2022.

