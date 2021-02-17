Dayot Upamecano’s Horror Show Vs Liverpool Has PL Fans Mock Bayern Over £38M Signing

Dayot Upamecano had a night to forget on Tuesday as his RB Leipzig team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the first leg of their UCL last 16 tie at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The French defender put in a shaky shift which saw him regularly dragged out of position and it eventually allowed Liverpool to cruise to their win as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane pounced on the defensive errors by Leipzig. However, on Sunday, Bayern Munich confirmed that Upamecano star will officially complete his transfer from Leipzig to the Allianz Arena in July and fans of PL clubs were quick to point out they may have 'dodged a bullet'.

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool: Mo Salah and Sadio Mane earn Reds vital win

With their confidence at a low ebb after a grisly run on the domestic front, Liverpool travelled to Budapest for the away leg against Leipzig under immense pressure. However, Jurgen Klopp's side took a deserved lead in the 53rd minute when Upamecano was caught out of position and Salah snuck in behind the Leipzig defence to slot the ball past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi. Sadio Mane then doubled Liverpool's lead five minutes later when he pounced on another error from Upamecano to score earn the Reds a crucial 2-0 victory.

However, fans of Premier League clubs were quick to point out how they dodged a bullet with Upamecano following the 22-year old's poor outing against Liverpool. The centre-back was poorly positioned when Salah raced through to open the scoring. He was then at fault for Liverpool's second goal as well as his horribly timed tackle on Mane allowed the Senegalese to score five minutes later. Upamecano also lost possession several times during the game and was far from composed at the back.

Upamecano received more than one approach from Chelsea, Liverpool were planning for a move in the summer. But he’s joining Bayern Münich [until 2026] because they immediately satisfied his requests. Deal to be signed in the next months, when Bayern will pay the release clause. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2021

PL Fans troll Bayern over signing Upamecano from Leipzig

On Sunday, Leipzig announced that Upamecano will join Bayern Munich after the German champions triggered his £38.5million release clause that will go through at the end of the season. The centre-back, who agreed to a long-term deal with Bayern, had previously been linked with several top clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United. However, after Upamecano's horror show against Liverpool, BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand was ruthless in his assessment of the centre-back and said, "The Leipzig defenders were horrendous today. Upamencano's got a big reputation just signed for Bayern and he was atrocious".

Upamecano alongside Harry Maguire would have been an absolute disaster. — Anne-Marie Dray (@Anna__Dray) February 16, 2021

Looking at it United might have dodged a bullet with Upamecano — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) February 16, 2021

“Thank god we’re not signing Upamecano,” your mate says, as he watches Leipzig for the first ever time tonight. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 16, 2021

Man United, Chelsea and Liverpool fans also took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Bayern's new signing. One wrote, "Thank God Bayern signed Upamecano, really dodged a bullet there" A Liverpool fan added, "I used to criticize Joe Gomez and wanted Upamecano, but now I'm counting my blessings." A Chelsea supporter wrote, "Good that Upamecano didn't join our club. Didn't want another waste of money in our backline. We already have Kepa."

Image Credits - AP