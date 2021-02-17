Neymar And Marcus Rashford Laud Mbappe’s Sensational Hat-trick Vs Barcelona At Camp Nou

Three-time Ligue 1 champion Neymar couldn't hide his delight as PSG thrashed his former club Barcelona 4-1 at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their UCL last 16 tie on Tuesday. The Brazilian, who was ruled out of the game due to injury, took to Twitter to express his jubilation as PSG came back from being 1-0 down after Lionel Messi's penalty with Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick proving to be decisive. Mbappe upstaged Messi on his own turf on Tuesday and highlighted his capabilities of being the heir to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's throne.

ALSO READ: Who Is Alicia Aylies? Kylian Mbappe's rumoured Girlfriend Was Crowned Miss France In 2017

Barcelona vs PSG: Mbappe hat-trick destroys Ronald Koeman's side at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi propelled Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the visitors level with a classy piece of control and finishing to complete a fluent move from the team. Mbappe then put PSG in front in the 65th minute while Moise Kean took advantage of some woeful Barcelona marking to head in a third goal for the Ligue 1 giants in the 70th. Mbappe then grabbed his hat-trick in the 85th minute by curling an effort past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the 85th minute to hand Mauricio Pochettino's side a massive advantage heading into the second leg.

ALSO READ: The End Of The Storm: Documentary On Liverpool's Title Win Fails To Hit The Right Note

With his hat-trick, Mbappe became the first player in Champions League history to net thrice in a game against Barcelona in the knockout stages. He is only the third player to score a UCL hat-trick against Barcelona, after Faustino Asprilla for Newcastle and Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv (both in 1997). The 22-year-old now has scored 24 Champions League goals and only Messi, with 25, has scored more in the competition prior to turning 23.

ALSO READ: Champions League Results: Mbappe Routs Hapless Barcelona, Liverpool Beat RB Leipzig

Neymar heaps praise on Mbappe following teammate's hat-trick vs Barcelona

Although Neymar was ruled out of the crunch game against Barcelona, the Brazilian showed his support for the club on social media. When Mbappe scored the equaliser for PSG, Neymar tweeted, "Goal, you beauty". Once Mbappe completed his hat-trick, the 28-year-old wrote, "Mbappé playing really well... a hat-trick for my boy".

Mbappe JOGANDO MUITO..... HAT-TRICK do meu menino 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) February 16, 2021

At the full-time whistle, Neymar also showed his love for his teammates, with particular focus on Leandro Paredes. However, the night belonged to Mbappe and even Man United striker Marcus Rashford was left in awe of the Frenchman's display at the Camp Nou as he wrote, "What a performance, Kylian Mbappe".

ALSO READ: Gerard Pique Left Embarrassed By Kylian Mbappe After Pulling Frenchman's Shirt To Stop Him

Image Credits - Kylian Mbappe Instagram