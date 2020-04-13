Daniele De Rossi Blames ‘incredible Keane And Scholes’ For Turning Down Man United Move

Former AS Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi admitted that he was a big fan of Man United while growing up. Although Daniele De Rossi played for only two clubs during his long and illustrious career, the recently retired Italian admitted that he turned down a move to Man United because of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. De Rossi hailed Roy Keane and Paul Scholes as 'incredible' but opted to remain in Serie A when the Red Devils came calling.

Daniele De Rossi at AS Roma: Roy Keane and Paul Scholes at Man United

Daniele De Rossi spent nearly two decades in the Italian capital, making 616 appearances across 18 seasons for Roma before moving to Boca Juniors in the summer of 2019. However, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, the World Cup winner professed his affinity for Man United.. The reason for Daniele De Rossi declined a move to the Premier League side was due to the midfield operation of Roy Keane and Paul Scholes at Old Trafford.

Daniele De Rossi praises Paul Scholes and Roy Keane

The Italian midfielder felt that it would be impossible to nail down a regular starting berth at Man United as Roy Keane and Paul Scholes formed such a formidable partnership under Sir Alex Ferguson. Daniele De Rossi also hailed Paul Scholes and Roy Keane as remarkable players, explaining that he made the right choice to stay at AS Roma instead. Roy Keane and Paul Scholes were integral figures for Man United at the time and went down as one of the greatest players in the history of the Premier League. Keane made over 300 appearances for the Red Devils and enjoyed a successful stint as captain of the prestigious club while Scholes made over 700 appearances for the only club he ever played for in his professional career.

Daniele De Rossi retirement: Winning a first League title

De Rossi joined Boca Juniors in the summer of 2019 on a one-year contract. However, the Italian decided to hang up his boots in January 2020 after making only five league appearances for the Argentine outfit. De Rossi won his first league title in his career after Boca Juniors were dramatically crowned champions of the Superliga Argentina earlier in March.

