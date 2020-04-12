Real Madrid Set To Lose €18 Million As International Champions Cup Stands Cancelled

The International Champions Cup, which was lined up to be played this year, has now been postponed to 2021. The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease is the cause behind the suspension of the league. A statement was released by pre-season tournament officials declaring the suspension of the cup. However, the postponement will put a huge economical burden on European teams like Real Madrid, even if it was seemingly not profitable for the owners.

Real Madrid, Barcelona set to lose a big amount amid Coronavirus pandemic

In the past few years, the International Champions Cup has brought the biggest teams in Europe, Asia and the United States together, but it will not be possible this year. Real Madrid are set to lose a huge amount of money as the key event of this year's International Champions Cup was the 'El Clasico', which was supposed to be played in Las Vegas. However, that event will not be happening this year. Real Madrid and Barcelona are expected to face a loss of over €18 million.

Coronavirus pandemic: Chief Executive's statement

Danny Sillman, chief executive of organizers Relevant Sports Group, said that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has brought the world to a standstill, has made it “unfeasible” to plan a tournament in 2020.

“The health and safety of players, staff, fans, and all who are involved in our matches is always paramount,” Sillman said in a statement. “The lack of clarity of when social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions will be lifted and the uncertain international football calendar with the potential for European domestic leagues and UEFA tournaments being played into August means planning a Men's International Champions Cup this summer is unfeasible.

International Champions Cup: Official statement as the league gets suspended amid coronavirus pandemic

Just In: 2020 men's International Champions Cup is canceled, per organizer Relevant Sports Group.



Here is a statement from Daniel Sillman, CEO, Relevent Sports Group. pic.twitter.com/XnTcmHZHDa — Mark J. Burns (@markjburns88) April 10, 2020

