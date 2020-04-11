Coronavirus Lockdown: Zenit Use A Drone To Deliver Player Of The Month Award To Malcom

Russian Premier League leaders Zenit Saint Petersburg used an innovative method to send an award to Player of the Month, Malcom. Most governments across the globe have imposed a coronavirus lockdown in order to prevent further spread of the deadly bug. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Zenit used a drone to dispatch the award for Malcom while the Brazilian continued training from home.

ALSO READ: Jose Mourinho Under Police Lens After Holding Tottenham Training Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: Zenit drone award

Following the suspension of the Russian Premier League, footballers have been advised to remain indoors and follow the laws of the coronavirus lockdown. Zenit are currently in the pole position of the Russian top-flight, leading the race by nine points and decided to commend their players as a consequence. In the midst of a coronavirus lockdown, Zenit needed to get creative and opted to use the latest technology to deliver Malcom his tribute.

ALSO READ: FIFA Releases New Transfer Window Guidelines To Deal With Coronavirus Lockdown

Zenit drone award; Watch

The video, trending on social media, began with Malcom walking towards his window, filming himself in his flat, and informed viewers that he was instructed to look outside. Upon opening his window, Malcom pointed towards the Zenit drone award that was hovering just in front of him. The video also switches to the drone's view and glides through his window landing on the floor. Watch the video of the Zenit drone award sent to Malcom here.

A special message from Malcom #StayHome pic.twitter.com/244bH5EHAY — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) April 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Premier League Stars Seek Legal Advise From Lawyers Amid 30% Wage Cut Proposals: Report

Coronavirus lockdown: Malcom at Zenit

Upon receiving the Player of the Month award for March, the Zenit winger thanked the club and also advised people to remain indoors as it is important to keep the spread of the COVID-19 at bay. Prior to the coronavirus lockdown halting football, Malcom was displaying some decent form with a goal and an assist for Zenit. The 23-year-old made just five appearances for Zenit since joining in the summer from Barcelona but has been troubled with a hip injury keeping him on the sidelines for the majority of the season.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi's Exit Won't Harm The League, Claims LaLiga President

Coronavirus lockdown: COVID-19 spread in Russia

Coronavirus has shut down almost all sporting events across the world. In Russia, the death toll has risen to 94 after 11,917 cases were confirmed. According to Worldometer, 795 people in the country have recovered from coronavirus.