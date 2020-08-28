Dean Henderson Expresses Ambition With Manchester United After Signing New Deal

Dean Henderson recently committed to a long term deal with Manchester United, putting an end to speculation surrounding the goalkeeper’s future. The 23-year-old, who spent the last season on loan with Sheffield United was one of the club’s best players last season. After a productive campaign, speculation was rife on Dean Henderson’s Manchester United future, with David de Gea still the first choice at the club. However, the young goalkeeper has committed to the club till 2025, with an option to extend the deal by another year.

Also Read: Man United's Wan-Bissaka To Be Quarantined After Dubai Visit, Could Miss Start Of Season

I've always wanted to win trophies with this great football club: Dean Henderson

After the contract renewal, the goalkeeper spoke to Manchester United’s official website about his future plans with the Red Devils. Speaking about his new contract, Dean Henderson admitted that his next target is to make a debut for his boyhood club soon, which he has been working on for a while. Outlining his ambitions with Manchester United, Dean Henderson said that he has always wanted to win trophies with the club.

Expressing his excitement at signing the new deal, the goalkeeper said that hopefully, he can start winning titles with the ‘great football club’ soon. The goalkeeper has also been picked up for the upcoming international matches by Gareth Southgate. Referring to his national call-up, Dean Henderson said that featuring for the national team is something he has always wanted to do and that it would be a very special moment for the footballer.

Also Read: Former Man United Captain Rooney Defends Current Skipper Maguire Amid Assault Conviction

The goalkeeper also talked about David de Gea

The goalkeeper was also asked about his relationship with current goalkeeper David de Gea. Dean Henderson admitted that he will be a proud man if he is able to replicate the Spanish international’s career. Paying a tribute to David de Gea’s Manchester United career, Dean Henderson said that he has had an unbelievable career at the club and that he is looking forward to learning from the goalkeeper.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Is Still Keeping Tabs On Manchester United

While Dean Henderson signed a long term contract, reports covering Premier League news suggested that the goalkeeper is still likely to go out on loan next season. The Express wrote that despite the new deal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to loan out the youngster next season, as he plans on continuing with David de Gea in goal. While there is no clear decision on what the future will hold for Dean Henderson, if the player does not go out on loan he will be fighting with the Spanish goalkeeper for the No.1 position in the upcoming campaign.

Also Read: Man United Interested In Signing Real Madrid's Sergio Reguilon With €25m Deal In Play

Image Courtesy: Manchester United website